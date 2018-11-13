Register
20:32 GMT +313 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pakistani Christian protesters rally to condemn the arrest of Christian woman Asia Bibi in Karachi, Pakistan on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2010.

    Boris Johnson Calls for Granting Pakistani Blasphemy Convict Asylum in UK

    © AP Photo / Fareed Khan
    World
    Get short URL
    230

    The former foreign secretary described the recently freed woman as “brave” and said Britain must do everything in its power to help the Pakistani Christian mother.

    Boris Johnson has called on Home Secretary Sajid Javid to grant Asia Bibi asylum in the UK, insisting her life is at risk if she remains in Pakistan.

    The 53-year-old was released from prison in October after serving an eight-year sentence for blasphemy charges, but is still at risk of being targeted by lynch mobs and extremists, Johnson warned on Tuesday.

    READ MORE: Christian Woman Freed From Pakistani Jail Amid Calls to Hang Her for Blasphemy

    In a letter to the home secretary and Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt, Johnson said the threat of retaliatory action by the Pakistani government must not “deter us from doing the right thing.”

    “I do not think it is a dignified position for the UK, given our historic links with Pakistan and the extent of our influence there, to look to others to do what we are allegedly nervous to do ourselves,” he added.

    Pakistani Christian protesters rally to condemn the arrest of Christian woman Asia Bibi in Karachi, Pakistan on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2010.
    © AP Photo / Fareed Khan
    Catholic UK MPs Angry at No Asylum Offer for Christian Woman Held in Pakistan 'for Insulting Prophet Muhammad'
    Secretary Javid, who himself is of Pakistani heritage, is reportedly aware of Mrs. Bibi’s situation and is considering the best response, though he is limited by “Foreign Office red tape.”

    She was jailed in 2010 for allegedly insulting Prophet Mohammed, with prosecutors sentencing her to death, though this was overruled, and the woman was finally freed in October after spending eight years in solitary confinement.

    Canada is also considering granting the family asylum, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier describing the matter as a “delicate domestic” issue, adding that “Canada is a welcoming country.”

    READ MORE: Catholic UK MPs Angry at No Asylum Offer for Christian Woman Held in Pakistan

    Related:

    Christian Woman Freed From Pakistani Jail Amid Calls to Hang Her for Blasphemy
    Italy Vows to Do 'Everything Possible' for Pakistani Woman in Blasphemy Case
    Pakistani Brits Scammed Other Pakistani Brits, Getting Some Deported From UK
    Tags:
    Christianity, asylum, UK Government, Sajid Javid, Justin Trudeau, Boris Johnson, Canada, United Kingdom, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse