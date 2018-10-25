Register
22:34 GMT +325 October 2018
    Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud , Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives Khashoggi family in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia October 23, 2018.

    Jamal Khashoggi's Son Salah Leaves Saudi Arabia for US - Rights Group

    © REUTERS / Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The son of murdered Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi and his family are en route to the United States after having been allowed to leave Saudi Arabia, Human Rights Watch Middle East and North Africa Executive Director Sarah Leah Whitson said in a statement on Thursday.

    "Good news for a change: confirming that Jamal Khashoggi son Salah and his family are finally out of Riyadh and on their way to the US, travel ban lifted," Whitson said via Twitter." Too bad Salah had to endure that cruel and bizarre greeting with MBS [Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman] first."

    Prior to Thursday, Salah had been reportedly barred from leaving the country.

    READ MORE: Saudi Public Prosecutor Says Khashoggi Killing Was Premeditated — Saudi TV

    Earlier this week, Saudi state television released photos of Salah Khashoggi shaking hands with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who offered their condolences to the family of the journalist.

    Addressing the issue later, the prince stated that the murder of Khashoggi was "really painful to all Saudis."

    A policeman stands guard as an Indonesian journalist holds a placard during a protest over the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in front of the Saudi Arabia embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia,
    © REUTERS / Beawiharta
    Khashoggi Cover-Up Underway
    Jamal Khashoggi was a columnist for The Washington Post and a prominent critic of Saudi policies and the crown prince in particular. On October, 2 he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in order to obtain documents for his marriage and has not been seen since.

    Saudi Arabia initially claimed that Khashoggi had left the diplomatic facility unharmed, denying reports of his death. However, on October 19, Riyadh admitted that the journalist had been killed during a brawl in the consulate.

