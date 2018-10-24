Crown Prince Calls Khashoggi's Murder a Crime 'Painful to All Saudis'

Prince Mohammed also insisted that certain actors are trying to drive a wedge between Ankara and Riyadh which cannot be allowed to continue, and that "justice will be seen in the end."

During his appearance at the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman publicly voiced his opinion about a high-profile murder that allegedly took place at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

"First of all, the crime was really painful to all Saudis, and I believe it is painful to every human in the world. It is a heinous crime that cannot be justified," he said.

© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster

The crown prince also claimed that certain actors are trying to use the Khashoggi case to "drive a wedge" between Saudi Arabia and Turkey, and that it must not be allowed to happen.

"We will prove to the world that the two governments are cooperating to see that all perpetrators are taken to court, and justice will be seen in the end. This is what I can say," Prince Mohammed declared.

Earlier, King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed met with Khashoggi’s family members and offered them their condolences.

Khashoggi, known for his criticism of Saudi policies, was working as a columnist for The Washington Post. The journalist was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Following more than two weeks of denials, Saudi Arabia admitted on Friday that the journalist had been killed in a brawl inside the consulate. According to Riyadh, 18 people have been arrested over their involvement in the incident. Turkey is conducting a separate investigation into the journalist's death.