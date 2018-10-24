Details of Khashoggi Murder Should Be Revealed No Matter Who Responsible - Tusk

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The circumstances of the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi should be clarified, no matter who may be responsible, President of the European Council Donald Tusk said on Wednesday.

"This was such a horrible crime, that even the slightest trace of hypocrisy would bring shame on us. It is not my role to state who wants to protect whose interests here. But I know one thing: the only European interest is to reveal all the details of this case, regardless of who is behind it," Tusk told the European Council members, as quoted in the European Council's press release.

Tusk went on to praise the European Council members for their "sensitivity" and "determination," voicing his belief that they would not allow European institutions to become involved in "any ambiguous game."

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist known for his criticism of Saudi policies, was last seen entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Following more than two weeks of denials, Saudi Arabia admitted on Friday that the journalist had been killed in a brawl inside the consulate. According to Riyadh, 18 people have been arrested over their involvement in the incident.