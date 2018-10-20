Moscow: Washington Fabricating Pretext to Impose More Sanctions

According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, the US is demonstrating hostility towards Russia and disdain for the whole world, which will be met with a firm rebuff.

"The US authorities, while continuing to frighten their own people and the international community with ‘Russian hackers and bloggers,' have accused another Russian citizen of trying to influence American voters. For more than two years — since the last presidential election — Washington has been spreading shameless lies about the mythical ‘hand of Moscow,' and now it is trying to play the same card on the eve of the upcoming US election day: November 6, when Americans will re-elect their Congress," Ryabkov said.

He added that the claims were just another part of an anti-Russia campaign, caused by a struggle between US political parties, also saying that Washington was using "frame-up cases" with no evidence to blame Russia in order to impose sanctions on Moscow.

The statement by the Russian diplomat comes a day after the US Justice Department announced that the Russian national Elena Khusyaynova had been charged with alleged interference in US elections, including the upcoming midterms in November.