Russian-US Relations Likely to Be Sacrificed During US Midterms, Kremlin Says

MOSCOW October 19 (Sputnik) - Russian-US relations are likely to be sacrificed during the US midterm elections, slated for November, because this has turned into a kind of national amusement in the United States, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The elections that will be held in the United States in several weeks are the significant deterrent. To sacrifice Russia and Russian-US relations on an altar of the internal politics is a US national entertainment. It is likely to happen now, too. There is no doubt about this," Peskov told Russia's Channel One.

The state of Russian-US elections was to a great extent affected by the US internal political relations, the spokesman suggested.

"The exacerbation [of relations] is likely to follow. It can be easily foreseen," Peskov argued.

The midterm elections to the US Congress are slated to be held on November 6, when all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and one-third of the Senate will be up for election.