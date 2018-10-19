Russian-US Relations Likely to Be Sacrificed During US Midterms, Kremlin Says

"The elections that will be held in the United States in several weeks are the significant deterrent. To sacrifice Russia and Russian-US relations on an altar of the internal politics is a US national entertainment. It is likely to happen now, too. There is no doubt about this," Peskov told Russia's Channel One.
"The exacerbation [of relations] is likely to follow. It can be easily foreseen," Peskov argued.
The midterm elections to the US Congress are slated to be held on November 6, when all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and one-third of the Senate will be up for election.
