Register
02:26 GMT +320 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    FBI-Emblem

    Blocking Meddling from China, Russia Among ‘Top Priorities’ of US Government

    © AFP 2018 / Mandel Ngan
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Sputnik News and RT are back in the crosshairs of America’s top spy agencies.

    On Friday, the Office of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the Department of Justice (DOJ), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released a statement expressing their concern "about ongoing campaigns by Russia, China and other foreign actors, including Iran, to undermine confidence in democratic institutions and influence public sentiment and government policies."

    "Preventing this interference is a top priority of the Federal Government," the statement says.

    "Currently, we do not have any evidence of a compromise or disruption of infrastructure that would enable adversaries to prevent voting, change vote counts or disrupt our ability to tally votes in the midterm elections," the agencies said.

    The statement accuses "Russia, China and other foreign actors, including Iran" of engaging in influence operations "including using social media to amplify divisive issues, sponsoring specific content in English-language media like RT and Sputnik, seeding disinformation through sympathetic spokespersons regarding political candidates and disseminating foreign propaganda." 

    United States Department of Justice
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / w:User:Coolcaesar / United States Department of Justice
    US Charges Russian National Over Alleged Conspiracy, Including Midterm Election Meddling - Justice Dept.

    The statement assures that no votes are at risk of being compromised, but warns, "Some state and local governments have reported attempts to access their networks, which often include online voter registration databases, using tactics that are available to state and non-state cyber actors."

    To borrow a quote from the current president of the United States, made back in September 2016 when he was debating his opponent Hillary Clinton, "It could be Russia, but it could also be China; could also be lots of other people, and also it could be somebody sitting on their bed who weighs 400 pounds."

    It isn't clear what — if anything — is new in the statement. The ODNI and hand-selected representatives from many of the same agencies accused RT and Sputnik of seeking to sow radical discontent in January 2017. That 12-page report devoted half of its pages to the news outlets, using material recycled from previous reports about programs on the network that were off the air by the time of the 2016 election.

    The statement takes the opportunity to thank "state and local officials for their vigilance and proactive approach."

    It also calls on social media users to be "responsible consumers of information" in order to "mitigate adversarial efforts."

    Related:

    Trump's Legal Team Preparing Answers for Mueller's Russiagate Probe - Reports
    FBI Met DNC Lawyer to Talk Russiagate Before Spying on Trump Campaign
    White House to Declassify Text Messages of Key Russiagate Players
    ‘True Absurdity’: US Dems Flog Russiagate, Ignore Climate in Midterm Attacks
    US House Intel Committee Mulls Releasing All Russiagate Interview Docs - Reports
    Manafort Flip is More of ‘Endless Washington Saga on Russiagate’ - Author
    Oleg Deripaksa Refused to Sing, Compose for Russiagate Investigators
    New Cracks Emerge in "Russiagate": Beneath the Headlines
    Tags:
    election meddling, Midterm Elections, Russiagate, Radio Sputnik, RT, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), US Office of the Director of National Intellidence (ODNI), Sputnik News, RT
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse