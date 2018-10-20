Moscow on Accusations Against Russian National Charged in US: 'Unfounded'

Russian embassy in the United States has responded to the recent charges against Russian national over alleged election meddling by saying that the accusations are completely unfounded.

Russian embassy in the United States said that the accusations against Russian national Elena Alekseevna Khusyaynova who had been charged with alleged interference in US elections, were unfounded.

"Despite the readiness to constructively cooperate on the issues related to cybersecurity, repeatedly voiced by our country, some politicians and bureaucrats in Washington prefer using unfounded accusations without presenting any proof," the embassy said in a statement.

The diplomatic mission suggested that the US sanctions mechanism required new grounds for functioning.

"It was possible to expect that the upcoming midterm elections would also become a convenient excuse for new attacks against Russia and attributing the continuation of meddling to us," the embassy pointed out.

Earlier, the US Justice Department announced that the Russian national had been charged with alleged interference in US elections, including the upcoming midterms.

The department also said that she had acted through a social media effort that was aimed at trying to influence American public opinion with fake social media posts.

The criminal compliant did not include any allegation that Khusyaynova or a broader conspiracy had any effect on the election outcome. US President Donald Trump has already commented on the situation saying that the charged national had "nothing to do" with his campaign.