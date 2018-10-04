Canada Claims it Was Targeted by Russian Cyberattacks - Reports

The statement came just hours after Dutch Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld claimed that four Russians had attempted to carry out a cyber attack on the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague.

"The government of Canada assesses with high confidence that the Russian military's intelligence arm, the GRU, was responsible" for these cyber attacks, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The allegation comes amid the accusations against Russia by the US, Great Britain, and the Netherlands.

© Photo : Dutch Ministry of Defence Alleged PHOTOS of Russians Accused of Attempting to Hack OPCW Released

The US Justice Department has announced charges against seven alleged Russian military intelligence officials, accusing them of multiple hacker attacks around the world.

Earlier in the day, London and Amsterdam accused Russia of cyber attacks. The statements were promptly backed by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and US Defense Secretary James Mattis.

All the claims were made during the ongoing NATO Defense Ministers summit in Brussels.

READ MORE: NATO Supports UK, Dutch Cyberattack Accusations Against Russia — Stoltenberg

Western officials put forward accusations against alleged Russian hacking attacks on a regular basis, while Moscow has repeatedly denied such claims, stressing that it has no intention to interfere in other countries' internal affairs.