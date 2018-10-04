US Charges 7 Alleged Russian Military Intel Officers Over Hacking OPCW, WADA

Earlier in the day, the Netherlands stated that the United States was going to announce charges against some "Russian intelligence agents." Moscow has yet to comment on the US charges.

The US Justice Department has announced charges against seven alleged Russian military intelligence officials it accuses of hacking doping agencies and other organizations.

"We announce an indictment charging seven Russian military officers with violation of several US criminal laws for malicious cyber activites against the United States and its allies," Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers told reporters.

According to Demers, WADA, the OPCW, USADA, Pennsylvania's nuclear power company, which provides power to Ukraine, over 200 athletes and sports figures were allegedly targeted by Russian intelligence officers; they also ostensibly targeted a Canadian anti-doping agency.

Demers further claimed that Russia had carried out a cyberattack on a Swiss lab, which was analyzing a poisoning substance, which was allegedly used against ex-GRU operative Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, UK.

The assistant attorney general has claimed that three Russian agents were previously accused of meddling in 2016 US election. According to him, US seeks to put the alleged Russian intelligence officers in jail in Pittsburgh, and believes that they are currently in Russia.

Meanwhile, the FBI is said to have identified the alleged suspects as Aleksei Morenets, Evgenii Serebriakov, Ivan Yermakov, Artem Malyshev, Dmitriy Badin, Oleg Sotnikov and Alexey Minin, the DOJ claimed.

The US' accusations against Russia include cyber hacking, fraud, theft of personal data and money laundering by using cryptocurrencies, Demers stated, adding that Russia was carrying out cyber attacks to take its revenge for the doping scandal during the Olympic Games.

This came shortly after the statements by Dutch Defense Minister Ank Biljeveld who said that four Russians had been expelled from the Netherlands following their alleged attempt to hack the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). She also claimed that they were GRU operatives who purportedly had diplomatic passports.

The Dutch Defense Ministry earlier announced the US' intentions to bring charges against alleged Russian intelligence officers.

"Today, the US publicly brings charges against a number of Russian intelligence officers," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, on August 6 the US DOJ submitted a request for legal assistance to the Dutch prosecution over a criminal investigation "into unauthorized Russian cyber operations;" and the Netherlands provided the US with relevant information, having launched its own probe.

