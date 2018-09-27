Register
22:31 GMT +327 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A worker during steel-smelting at a Russian steelmaking plant (File)

    US Treasury Admits Russian Economy Too Large for Iran-Style Sanctions

    © Sputnik / Aleksandr Kondratuk
    World
    Get short URL
    221

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has criticized what he called Washington's "sanctions-first" approach to diplomacy, adding that Russia can see through US attempts to use restrictions as a bargaining chip.

    US sanctions against Russia are limited to individuals and businesses, instead of economic sectors, because the Russian economy is simply too large and well-integrated into the world economy to do otherwise, Marshall Billingslea, assistant secretary for terrorist financing, has told lawmakers.

    "Russia stands apart from other countries subject to broad US sanctions in several important ways, and we have tailored our approach accordingly," Billingslea said in testimony before the House Financial Services Subcommittee on Monetary Policy and Trade on Wednesday.

    "We cannot, for example, counter Russian aggression in the same way we approach countries like North Korea or Iran. Russia's economy is large and well-integrated into the global economy, international financial system, and global supply chains," the official lamented. "North Korea and Iran, on the other hand, have been largely or almost entirely isolated from the global financial system for decades," he added. 

    A congressional aide holds flags to give to participants at rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. May 21, 2018
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    US Senators Sternly Rebuff Proposal to Scrap Sanctions on Russian Lawmakers
    According to Billingslea, the Treasury has instead "surgically deployed" certain tools "to maximize pressure on Russia while minimizing unintentional spillovers to the United States, our European allies, and the global economy."

    The official boasted about the impact of the imposition of sanctions against Russian business magnates and their key assets, which he said has resulted in a major drop in stock prices for these companies in international markets, and a decline in these individuals' estimated wealth.

    "Since January 2017, the Administration has sanctioned 232 Russia-related individuals and entiies, 215 under Treasury authorities," Billingslea reported. "136 were designated under Ukraine/Russia-related sanctions authorities codified by the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, or CAATSA." The official also boasted of sectoral sanctions on dozens of Russian firms and entities since 2014.

    Banknotes and coins of the United States
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov
    US Sanctions on Russian Sovereign Debt, Ban on Dollar Ops Are Unlikely - Fitch
    Ultimately, Billingslea noted that while the Treasury's Russia sanctions program was its "most active," "the scale and sophistication of Russian malign activity is far more advanced than that of other states currently subjected to broad US sanctions," meaning that "in certain circumstances, other tools will either complement or far more effectively advance our national security interests in countering Russian aggression."

    Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund projected 1.7 percent economic growth for Russia in 2018, and 1.5 percent growth in 2019, respectively. Russia, the IMF says, is recovering from the 2015-2016 recession due to effective government policy and high oil prices. Also this month, the Russian Central Bank projected 1.8-2.3 percent GDP growth in 2020 and 2-3 percent GDP growth in 2021.

    Russian officials, including Foreign Minister Lavrov, have stressed repeatedly that the US's sanctions policy would not lead to any long-term success, and said that they have only served to push relations between the nuclear superpowers into a "stalemate."

    Related:

    Western Policy Seeking Tougher Sanctions on North Korea "Untimely" - Russian FM
    UN Security Council Should Consider Easing N Korea Sanctions - Beijing
    US Senators Sternly Rebuff Proposal to Scrap Sanctions on Russian Lawmakers
    Sanctions Trumped: Indian Cabinet Gives Final Nod for S-400 Deal with Russia
    Iran to Keep Opposing Unlawful US Sanctions Destabilizing State - FM
    EU Opposes Use of Sanctions, Tariffs as Political Tool – German Foreign Minister
    Tags:
    sanctions, US Treasury, Marshall Billingslea, Iran, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Underwater Series of Sculptures Colarium by Jason deCaires Taylor's in Maldives
    Gov't Destroys UK Artist's Unique Underwater Sculpture Park in Maldives
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    Russia's Il-20 Downing: How It Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse