19:41 GMT +326 September 2018
    A handout picture released on the news website and public relations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Sepah News, shows an image apparently digitally altered to show four missiles rising into the air instead of three during a test-firing at an undisclosed location in the Iranian desert (File)

    UK Minister: Trump’s Iran Rhetoric Could Cause Confrontation With ‘Major Powers’

    At Tuesday’s UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Trump issued further warnings against Iran, claiming its leaders “sow chaos, death and destruction" in the region.

    A UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) minister has said US President Donald Trump’s approach to dealing with Iran, especially his recent comments, are making a “confrontation” more likely, adding that the UK will not succumb to pressure to withdraw from the Iran deal.

    In an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today program on Wednesday, FCO Minister Alistair Burt questioned Trump’s approach, saying “We believe it's best to engage with them and seek to affect changes in behavior and that's what we do, but the president has his own way of putting it.”

    READ MORE: Implementation of Iran Nuclear Deal Preserves UN Credibility — Beijing

    Elaborating, Burt continued, “I think language matters. I think if language is ramped up and is seen to be aggressive it's not necessarily certain that people respond in the way that you want.

    Moreover, the FCO minister stressed that the “outside” world cannot solve all of the Middle East’s problems, stating that de-escalation should be their priority.

    In this Saturday, Jan. 15, 2011 file photo, a part of Arak heavy water nuclear facilities is seen, near the central city of Arak, 150 miles (250 kilometers) southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. Iranian state television reported on Saturday, April, 19, 2014 that Vice President Ali Akbar Salehi has said a dispute between world powers and the country over its heavy water reactor at Arak has been “virtually resolved.” Iran and world powers are negotiating the terms of a permanent deal over its contested nuclear program
    Iran Expects UK to Play 'Crucial Role' in Reactor Upgrade as Nuke Deal in Limbo
    Trump pulled the US out of the Iran deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), earlier this year, re-imposing sanctions and scaring many European businesses out of the market over fear of being hurt by Washington’s secondary sanctions.

    The accord formalized Tehran’s agreement to scale down its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the unfreezing of its foreign financial assets and the lifting of economic sanctions.

    Other guarantors of the agreement are looking to salvage the deal, though this is looking increasingly difficult, as Tehran continues to voice its frustration at the US abruptly pulling out of the deal, which took months of talks to negotiate.

    READ MORE: May Might Use Meeting With Trump at UNGA to Secure Trade Deal Amid Brexit — Prof

