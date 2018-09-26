Implementation of Iran Nuclear Deal Preserves UN Credibility - Beijing

"By implementing the JCPOA on Iran nuclear issue we are preserving the credibility of the United Nations and the UN Security Council, the importance of international agreements, multilateralism, basic principles of international law, non-proliferation regime, as well as peace and stability in the Middle East," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a press briefing.
Geng's statement comes after a meeting of the JCPOA participants on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York earlier this week.
US President Donald Trump announced in early May that the United States would pull out from the deal and restore wide-ranging sanctions on Iran.
