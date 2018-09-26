Canada Pleased to Join Request to Refer Venezuela Government to ICC - Trudeau

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Canada is glad to be part of a multilateral request to refer the government of Venezuela to the International Criminal Court (ICC), Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a press conference on Wednesday.

"We are pleased to be joining with a broad number of other countries to continue to look for solutions to this, including using the International Criminal Court," Trudeau told reporters at the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

Trudeau pointed out that the situation in Venezuela, a country that was one of the most prosperous in South America, has now become catastrophic. The Canadian prime minister explained that the failure of leadership in Venezuela concerns all countries in the world, and Canada is no exception.

Canada is ready to use all possible tools to resolve the satiation in Venezuela and hold Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accountable for his actions, Trudeau noted.

On Tuesday, Canada joined the request initiated by Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Paraguay, and Peru to refer Venezuela’s government to the ICC. This is the first time that Canada referred another state to the ICC.

The request comes amid the position advanced by the United States that the ICC has no jurisdiction, legitimacy and authority and Washington will provide support and recognition to the court.

When asked whether Canada sends a message to the United States by recognizing the ICC, Trudeau said Ottawa continues to focus on the crisis in Venezuela and this is the only message it is sending.

Spain Concerned Over Mass Migration From Venezuela

In the meantime, speaking about the crisis in Venezuela, Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New York that Spain was concerned over the sharp increase in Venezuelan migrants' influx into neighboring Latin American countries.

According to the Spanish Foreign Ministry's statement, Borrell expressed during his meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza his "deep concern" over the deterioration of the situation in Venezuela and over the consequences that the region was facing due to the growing migrant influx, caused by the crisis in the country.

Borrell confirmed Spain's commitment to a "democratic and peaceful" crisis settlement via a rule of law format dialogue.

Borrell called on the Venezuelan government to take measures that would contribute to a "return to a democratic regime, respectful of the rule of law," as well as to the release of political prisoners, and to "due attention to the population's urgent needs, particularly, those related to medicine and food."

