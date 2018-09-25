US Allocate $48Mln in Humanitarian Aid to Venezuela Amid New Sanctions – Pence

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United States will allocate over $48 million in additional humanitarian aid to Venezuela, Vice President Mike Pence announced on Tuesday, according to a State Department press release.

"Pence announced today at the 73rd regular session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, NY, more than $48 million in additional humanitarian US assistance for Venezuelans affected by the man-made crisis in Venezuela," the release said.

The statement comes after earlier in the day Washington announced a new wave of restrictions against Venezuela adding top government officials, as well as Cilia Adela Flores de Maduro — President Nicolas Maduro's wife, to the list of sanctioned individuals.

Venezuela has been struggling with the political and economic crisis caused by a decline in oil prices and, while the United States blocked its investors from buying Venezuelan debt and also prohibited dealing in Venezuelan digital currencies.