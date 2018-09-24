Venezuela Minister Says Chile, Colombia, Mexico May Be Involved in Maduro Attack

Rodriguez said on Sunday that one of those detained after the attack testified about such a possibility, adding that the diplomatic missions of Chile and Mexico allegedly were to take the suspect out of the country, but he was caught by the Venezuelan authorities when trying to leave.
The minister also reported the detention of three new suspects linked to the attack.
READ MORE: Maduro Adopts Plan Allowing Venezuelans Save in Petro Cryptocurrency and Gold
The Venezuelan authorities say that Maduro survived an assassination attempt on August 4. The president was attending a military parade in the country's capital Caracas when his box was hit by an explosion caused by two bomb-laden drones, leaving Maduro unharmed but several soldiers wounded.
