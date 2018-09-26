Argentina to Bring Allegations of Venezuelan Human Rights Abuses to ICC - Macri

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Argentina will accuse the government of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro of human rights violations at the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague, Argentine President Mauricio Macri told the UN General Assembly.

"Argentina will bring to the International Criminal Court the crimes against humanity of the Venezuelan dictatorship," Macri said during his speech at the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

The Argentine president urged the government of Venezuela to recognize the humanitarian crisis and address severe food shortages.

In May, Maduro was reelected president of Venezuela with 68 percent of the vote. Argentina then joined the United States, Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom in criticizing the election result as unfair and illegitimate.