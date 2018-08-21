Register
17:05 GMT +321 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Pope Francis waves to faithful as he leaves at the end of his weekly general audience, in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, June 13, 2018

    Sex Scandals in Roman Catholic Church: Most Resonant Cases in 2018

    © AP Photo / Riccardo De Luca
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    While the Roman Catholic Church is struggling to keep on top of a raft of sex scandals that keep emerging in the US, Australia and Latin America, Sputnik takes a closer look at what reports of child sexual abuse and sexual misconduct have come to light this year.

    On Monday, Pope Francis issued a letter to all Catholics, in which he condemned decades of sexual abuse of minors in the Roman Catholic Church and acknowledged that the Vatican has dragged its heels for far too long in responding appropriately to multiple felonies.

    This comes at a time when the church is rocked by a raft of large-scale sex scandals on several continents, involving the victimization of thousands of children. Although some reports date back to the 1950s, they first came into public spotlight in the 1980s. The sexual scandals continued to come to light year after year, and 2018 was no exception.

    Penn State 'Predators'

    The Pope's statement came days after a sexual abuse scandal made headlines in the US. Last week, a Pennsylvania grand jury accused more than 300 "predator priests" of child sex abuse, after an investigation, largely based on secret church archives from six dioceses. More than a thousand victims who were abused as children were identified, with rape and molestation cases dating as far back as 1947.

    READ MORE: Grand Jury Reveals 301 Priests Sexually Abused 1,000 Children in Pennsylvania

    The grand jury report noted, however, that there could be thousands more minors whose records were lost or who were afraid to come forward. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro called it the "largest, most comprehensive report into child sexual abuse within the Catholic Church ever produced in the United States."

    Australian Cover-Up

    St Mary's Cathedral, Sydney
    CC BY 3.0 / Adam.J.W.C. / St Mary's Cathedral, Sydney
    Australian Archbishop Wilson Resigns Amid Sexual Abuse Cover-Up Scandal

    On 30 July, Australian Archbishop Philip Wilson resigned after being convicted of covering up sex abuse by pedophile priest James Fletcher, who died in jail in 2006 while serving his 10-year sentence for nine child sexual abuse charges.

    According to the court documents, Wilson failed to report to police the abuse of two altar boys in the 1970s in a bid to protect the Church's reputation. He received a one-year prison sentence and was only eligible for parole after six months. During his trial, he denied any knowledge of the crimes and later said he would appeal against his conviction.

    Top-Level US Resignation

    Archbishop Philip Wilson stepped down two days after Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, a former archbishop of Washington DC and one of the most prominent Catholic leaders in the US, amid claims that he sexually abused a teenager almost fifty years ago, while he was serving as a priest of the New York archdiocese.

    READ MORE: Pope Francis Accepts US Cardinal’s Resignation Amid Sex Abuse Reports

    McCarrick, 88, stepped down from public ministry in June as a 60-year-old man alleged that the priest molested him when he was a young boy. When the claims surfaced, the priest cited "absolutely no recollection" of the reported abuse. However, American Church officials found the allegations to be credible and substantiated.

    Child Porn for a Vatican Man

    In June, Monsignor Carlo Alberto Capella, a former Vatican envoy, was sentenced to five years in prison for child pornography offences. The Vatican officials claimed that over 40 pornographic photos and videos, some showing sexual contact between adults and pre-pubescent children, were found on his mobile phone.

    Chilean bishops Luis Fernando Ramos Perez (L) and Juan Ignacio Gonzalez Errazuriz hold a news conference ahead of three days of closed-door, crisis meetings with Pope Francis at the Vatican, May 14, 2018
    © REUTERS / Yara Nardi
    All Chilean Bishops Offer to Resign Due to Cover-Up of Child Abuse - Reports

    Capella pleaded guilty at a Vatican court, saying he was going through a "personal crisis" while working at the Vatican embassy in Washington DC.

    Chilean Controversy

    On 18 May, all of Chile's 34 Catholic bishops offered their resignations in an unprecedented move amid reports that one of them, Juan Barros, covered up the sexual abuse of minors by pedophile priest by Fernando Karadima in the 1980s and 1990s.

    Rocked by the news, Chile launched a massive investigation into 158 members of the national Roman Catholic Church. The probe included reports of cover-up cases and the abuse of 266 victims, including 178 minors, with some cases relating as far back as the 1960s.

    Related:

    Pope Francis Accepts US Cardinal’s Resignation Amid Sex Abuse Reports
    Pope Condemns Clergy of Child Sex Abuse Amid US Reports of Decades-Long Felonies
    Pope Declares Death Penalty Inadmissible; The US Criminal 'Injustice' System
    Catholic Church Announces Death Penalty Inadmissible
    Pennsylvania Catholic Church Releases Names of Clergy Accused of Sexual Abuse
    Tags:
    priests, sexual abuse, Catholic Church, Pope Francis, Pennsylvania, Chile, Australia, Vatican, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    "

    Multimedia

    Avian Grace: Highlights of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    Avian Grace: Highlights of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse