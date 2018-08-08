Register
02:24 GMT +308 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert speaks during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017

    ‘We Can’t Do it For Them’: Washington Bows Out of Saudi-Canada Row

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Washington sent mixed signals about where it stands on the recent diplomatic rift between Canada and Saudi Arabia in its first comments about the dispute, which involved a Saudi verified account on Twitter apparently threatening to attack Toronto 9/11-style.

    "We would encourage both governments to work out their issues together," US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters Tuesday in Washington. "We can't do it for them; they need to resolve it together."

    An unnamed State Department official told the Huffington Post Monday, however, that it did not intend to take sides. "We are aware of Government of Saudi Arabia's statement recalling the Saudi ambassador to Canada and expelling Canada's ambassador. Canada and Saudi Arabia are both close allies of the United States. I refer you to the Canadian and Saudi Ministries of Foreign Affairs for further information," the official told HuffPost.

    A view of One World Trade Center from the North Pool, which marks the former site of the North Tower of the World Trade Center, at Ground Zero the night before the 15th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States in New York
    © AFP 2018 / Brendan Smialowski
    9/11 Families Seek US Gov’t Records to Help With Saudi Arabia Lawsuit

    The US and Canada are treaty allies under NATO, while the US and Saudi Arabia are technically not treaty allies.

    In light of the lukewarm response from Washington, Ottawa is asking the UK and the United Arab Emirates to help resolve the situation, Reuters reported Tuesday.

    The dispute was fueled by Canada's calls for Saudi Arabia to release human rights activists recently taken into custody by Saudi authorities. Riyadh condemned Ottawa, accusing it of interfering in Saudi Arabia's domestic affairs.

    The Saudi foreign minister also said Monday that Canada had "distorted" information, since the rights of the detained persons have been ensured by Saudi Arabia's legal system. "Canada's surprising position is based on distorted information, the detention of the people in question was carried out in accordance with our legal framework, which guarantees that their rights are protected," Sputnik Egypt reported.

     


    The Saudi side has taken a number of decisive steps against Canada, including expelling Canada's ambassador, announcing an end to new investment in Canada and suspending flights between Canada and the Gulf nation. Perhaps most alarming was a now-deleted tweet issued by @Infographic_ksa showing a Canadian passenger airliner flying toward - or into, depending on one's perspective - CN Tower in Toronto.

    Related:

    Russian Diplomats Visit Russian Citizen Suverin Detained in US
    ‘Voracious, Predatory’ South American Lizards Invading Southern US (VIDEOS)
    UK Encourages US to Talk With Partners, Iran About Way Forward - Williamson
    From Russia's S-400 to US-Norway's NASAMS-II: How India is Boosting Its Defense
    Germany's Daimler AG Suspends Activities in Iran Due to Reimposed US Sanctions
    Tags:
    row, NATO, Saudi Arabia, United States, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Worthy Exchange
    Honeytrap
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse