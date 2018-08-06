Canada's Stance on Saudi Arabia Based on 'Distorted' Information - FM

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Canada's stance on Saudi Arabia regarding the release of activists is based on "distorted" information, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Jubeir said on Monday, adding that the rights of the detained were ensured by the Saudi legal system.

"Canada's surprising position is based on distorted information, the detention of the people in question was carried out in accordance with our legal framework, which guarantees that their rights are protected," Jubeir said on Twitter.

The minister added that Saudi Arabia did not interfere in other states' affairs and would not allow other countries' to meddle in Riyadh's.

Earlier in the day, Riyadh announced that it was freezing all new trade with Canada and expelling the Canadian ambassador over the country's meddling in Saudi affairs. Canada urged Riyadh last week to free several activists.

On Friday, the Canadian Foreign Ministry tweeted that it was "gravely concerned" over new arrests of civil society and women's rights activists in Saudi Arabia, including Samar Badawi.

Samar Badawi and Nassima Sadah were detained last week. Badawi's brother and former husband are already serving sentences in prison.