Verified Saudi Account Seemingly Threatens Canada With 9/11 Style Attack

Relations between Saudi Arabia and Canada deteriorated after Ottawa criticized Riyadh’s detention of two women’s and human rights activists, and called for their immediate release.

A verified Saudi Twitter account with over 350,000 followers posted a tweet on Monday morning seemingly threatening to launch a 9/11 style attack against Canada’s CN Tower.

READ MORE: Bahrain Backs Saudis in Row With Canada Over Arrested Civil Rights Activists

The tweet, which was deleted around six hours after it was posted, was of an infographic with Ontario’s skyline as its background and a passenger plane flying towards the CN Tower. It was captioned, “Sticking one’s nose where it doesn’t belong. As the Arabic saying goes: He who interferes with what doesn’t concern him finds what doesn’t please him.”

The tweet might have been taken down by the account’s administrators or deleted by Twitter for violating its terms of use.

It’s unclear if the account was compromised when the tweet was posted – it continued to post its usual infographics all day and they haven't released a statement indicating they were hacked.

Social media users suggested the tweet was indeed a threat to Canada and called for Twitter to take action.

Wtf….Saudi Arabia posted a picture of a plane flying towards Canada’s CN Tower…… pic.twitter.com/6wjY75ChHR — Harun Elbinawi (@ELBINAWI) August 6, 2018

A verified account from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia depicting flying one of our own airliners into the CN Tower.



Never mind @twitter, I’d like @rcmpgrcpolice @csiscanada and @Safety_Canada to deal with this. https://t.co/jdXiY3ZjkX — Blake Robert (@BRinYWG) August 6, 2018

After yesterday’s political crisis between #Canada and Saudi Arabia A verified #Saudi account

Is threatening Canada to blow up the CN tower in Toronto.



Being said

They are admitting that they were behind the 9/11 attack

Yet the #US is considering Iran to be a terrorist state. pic.twitter.com/nutvK8TXvf — Wael 🇸🇾 (@WaelAlRussi) August 6, 2018

More very concerning rhetoric emerging from #SaudiArabia, once again involving aviation.



In Saudi’s latest rift, now with #Canada — an account connected to the Saudi Royal Court has published images with text of an @AirCanada Boeing 767 descending towards CN Tower in Toronto 😳 pic.twitter.com/FKcrikI5QD — Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) August 6, 2018

#Saudi 🇸🇦@Infographic_ksa w over 350K followers threatens #Canada 🇨🇦with a pix of an airliner flying towards the CN Tower in Downtown Toronto.



Not sure if @Twitter @jack find that "offensive" enough or not?https://t.co/oOonZJXi7E pic.twitter.com/3drA0Bdxzw — SaadAbedine (@SaadAbedine) August 6, 2018

@FBI @CIA @CSIS I sincerely pray this is not a threat to my country.

Depicting an Air Canada plane flying towards the CN tower. https://t.co/Qbrh5KIyzb — 🌴Remy🌴 (@RemyMirage) August 6, 2018

On the political front, Saudi Arabia reacted to Ottawa’s condemnation of its detention of two activists by cutting economic ties with Canada and expelling its ambassador to the Kingdom.

READ MORE: Saudi Arabia Freezes New Trade, Investment Transactions With Canada — Reports