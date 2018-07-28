Register
17:20 GMT +328 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump shows a chart highlighting arms sales to Saudi Arabia during a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Washington

    'Bulwark Against Iran': US Reportedly Wants 'Arab NATO' Amid Gulf States Rift

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    World
    Get short URL
    103

    Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made it clear that Washington is not "afraid to tackle" the Islamic Republic at the "highest level" of its government.

    Washington has confirmed its intent to "quietly push ahead with" a blueprint to establish what the White House earlier touted as an "Arab NATO",  a security and political alliance aimed at confronting Iran, according to Press TV.

    The Iranian news agency cited well-informed sources as saying that the US is expected to play an organizing and supporting role in the Middle East Strategic Alliance (MESA) while staying outside the group, which will include six Persian Gulf Arab countries, Egypt and Jordan.

    READ MORE: Professor Estimates How Soon US, Iran Might Sit at Negotiating Table

    MESA was for the first time unveiled ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia last year.

    The sources added that the US administration plans to discuss the details of the project during high-level talks with MESA members scheduled for mid-October in Washington.

    The White House's National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson was quoted by Press TV as saying that "MESA will serve as a bulwark against Iran," something that the sources said may be hampered by the ongoing diplomatic rift between Qatar and a Saudi-led quartet of countries that includes Egypt, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

    READ MORE: 'US Sanctions on Iran Will Not Have Any Impact & Will Fail' — Oil Economist

    Referring to Riyadh allegedly pushing for a "regime change in Qatar", Bruce Riedel, a former CIA, Pentagon, and NSC staffer, warned that the Arab NATO concept is now "falling apart."

    "Of course the Saudis may not have the power to force regime change, but that is what they want. Very dangerous period," Riedel underlined.

    The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain cut off diplomatic relations and communication with Qatar in June 2017, accusing the country of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. The move was followed by their imposing a land, naval and air blockade on Doha, which denies all the accusations.

    READ MORE: Saudi Arabia Presses Ahead with Canal to Make Qatar an Island – Reports

    Shortly after, the Saudi-led quartet conveyed to Doha a list of 13 demands to restore relations. The list included, in particular, the closing of the Al Jazeera broadcasting network and the scaling down of Qatar's ties with Iran. Doha has rejected the demands as an infringement on its sovereignty.

    As for Iran, the Islamic Republic has been under increased pressure from Washington ever since May, when President Trump announced Washington's withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which saw Tehran curb its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

    READ MORE: Qatar to Strengthen Ties With Moscow, Washington Amid Gulf Boycott

    People sit on the corniche in Doha, Qatar, June 15, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Naseem Zeitoon/File Photo
    As Doha Rejects Arab Countries' Demands, Saudi-Led Bloc Vows to Keep Boycott in Place
    In one of the latest developments, Trump posted an all-caps rant on Twitter, alarming Iranian President Rouhani about "consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered" should Iran "threaten the US again", apparently in response to Rouhani's warning against alleged US attempts to destabilize Iran's government.

    Trump's remarks were followed by US Defense Secretary James Mattis denying reports that Washington was allegedly evaluating a strike against Tehran.

    Related:

    Why Saudi Arabia 'Punishes' Qatar and How Doha Could Respond
    Trump 'Greenlights' Saudi Arabia's Plan to 'Deal With Qatar'
    Qatar Denies Diplomatic Row With Saudi Arabia Will Scupper World Cup in 2022
    No Trucks, No Chickens: The Situation on Qatar’s Border With Saudi Arabia
    Tags:
    sources, rift, role, alliance, project, talks, NATO, Iran, United States, Qatar, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 21 - 27
    Teach a Lesson
    ABC for President
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok