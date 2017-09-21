Register
03:21 GMT +321 September 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    U.S. President Donald Trump places his hands on a glowing orb as he tours with other leaders the Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 21, 2017

    Did Trump Talk the Saudis and Emiratis Out of Invading Qatar?

    © REUTERS/ Saudi TV
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 16002

    A Bloomberg report on Wednesday claimed that US President Donald Trump convinced the leaders of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) not to invade fellow Gulf state Qatar and bring about regime change in their former ally.

    According to the Bloomberg report that cited an anonymous US official, the Saudis and the UAE were preparing to march on Qatar during the summer. When Trump found out, he called the leadership in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi and urged restraint. He added that such a conflict would benefit Saudi Arabia's nemesis, Iran.

    Trump denied that there was truth to the report at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday. He added that he was confident that the months-long diplomatic dispute between Qatar and the Saudi bloc could be "solved pretty quickly."

    Buildings are seen from across the water in Doha, Qatar June 5, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Stringer/File Photo
    Trump, UAE Crown Prince Discuss Ways to Settle Qatar Diplomatic Crisis

    Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani praised Trump the same day, saying that the US president's "interference will help a lot." Bloomberg reported that at the General Assembly, Trump privately confronted al-Thani with evidence that Qatar is still sponsoring terrorism, which it must stop doing, in his words, to end the Saudi embargo.

    The Saudis have also denied that military action was considered. A Saudi official told Bloomberg, "The allegations are entirely incorrect, have already been denied, and amount to nothing more than typically misleading Qatari propaganda."

    In 2014, relations between the Saudis and the Qataris began to tense due to Qatar's ties to Iran. The Saudi bloc's latest allegations against Qatar include supporting groups such as Hamas, which is supported by Iran, and the Muslim Brotherhood, both of which are broadly opposed to the kingdom, as well as terrorist groups such as al Qaeda and the al-Nusra Front. Qatar has denied allegations that it is a state sponsor of terror.

    Relations drastically declined after the May 2017 Riyadh Summit, where Trump and the House of Saud announced a strong partnership against Iran, which they singled out as a supporter of terrorism. In June, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Bahrain and Yemen cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and instituted an embargo.

    U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber arrives at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar (File)
    © REUTERS/ U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Terrica Y. Jones
    CENTCOM Head Denies Reports of US Plans to Potentially Abandon Base in Qatar

    On August 24, Qatar announced that they were restoring full diplomatic relations with Iran. Trump, who initially supported the Saudi blockade, has since attempted to defuse the situation to prevent Qatar from further pivoting towards Tehran. He has reportedly called almost all key actors in the dispute and tried to convince them that it benefited only one government: their mutual enemy, Iran.

    "Thank God, what's important is that we stopped any military thing," said Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah earlier in September in reference to the conflict. Sabah has acted as a mediator for the dispute, as Kuwait has remained neutral in the Gulf conflict.

    The Saudis replied that a "military solution was never and will never be on the table."

    Related:

    Riyadh Wants Doha to Approach Qatar Crisis Resolution Seriously - Saudi FM
    Saudi Arabia Puts Gulf Crisis Talks on Hold, Demands Clarity from Qatar
    Arab States Slam Qatar for Setting Preconditions on Talks to Resolve Dispute
    Belgium Ready to Promote Dialogue Among Persian Gulf States Amid Qatar Crisis
    Tehran Provides Aid to Qatar Amid 'Unfair' Pressure on Doha - President
    Tags:
    Qatar blockade, Bloomberg, Amir Sabah al-Sabah, Amir Tamim al-Thani, Donald Trump, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fashion Week Madrid: Stunning Señoritas Grace Main Catwalk in Spanish Capital
    Fashion Week Madrid: Stunning Señoritas Grace Main Catwalk in Spanish Capital
    Fair-Weather Friend
    Fair-Weather Friend
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok