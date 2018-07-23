US 'Not Afraid' to Tackle Iran at 'Highest Level' - Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday that the US is not "afraid to tackle" Iranian authorities with sanctions at the "highest level" of its government.

"We weren't afraid to tackle the regime at its highest level," Pompeo was quoted as saying by AFP at the Reagan Foundation. US Secretary of State also said that Washington wants all countries to reduce their imports of Iranian oil "as close to zero as possible" by November 4.

Speaking to the audience at the Reagan Foundation, Mike Pompeo smeared Iranian authorities, saying that Iran "is run by something that resembles the mafia more than a government." According to Reuters, Pompeo also stressed that while the Iranian people must determine the country's direction, Washington "will support the long-ignored voice of the Iranian people."

Mike Pomepo also said that US government was launching a 24/7 Farsi-language channel on TV, radio, digital and social media formats to "reach Iranians in Iran and around the globe."

DETAILS TO FOLLOW