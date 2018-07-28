Register
08:01 GMT +328 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran etc.

    Professor Estimates How Soon US, Iran Might Sit at Negotiating Table

    © AP Photo / Carlos Barria
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110

    A tweet by US President Donald Trump has drawn a heated response from a senior Iranian military commander, leading to fears of relations between the two reaching a new low. Sputnik spoke with Hooshang Amirahmadi, Rutgers University Professor and American Iranian Council member to find out more on the situation.

    Sputnik: Could we see US-Iran negotiations in the near future?

    Hooshang Amirahmadi: Not any time soon. The way the two sides have cornered themselves has made it difficult, but there could be talks in the next 3 to 6 months, not any time soon. The situation as it is, is a bit tough, the two sides have got involved in extreme rhetoric against each other, which is sometimes completely meaningless.

    In this picture released by the Iranian Fars News Agency, asurface-to-surface missile is launched during the Iranian Revolutionary Guards maneuver in an undisclosed location in Iran, Tuesday, July 3, 2012
    © AP Photo / Fars News Agency
    Iran's Revolutionary Guards Vow 'Easy Response' to US Oil Threats
    The other problem also is that the leader of Iran has taken a position where it’s going to be hard for him to justify a new round of negotiations over the nuclear deal. They are currently talking about other issues including Yemen, and most likely very soon on Syria, so instead of the nuclear deal, they will most likely talk about other matters, particularly the regional issues. That is expected much sooner than the resumption of the nuclear one.

    President Trump has demanded a comprehensive negotiation, leaving everything on the table and Iran has a hard time accepting this, because it will mean compromising almost everything that has to deal with Iran’s defence — including nuclear issue, missiles, pulling out from the region, most likely downsizing the Revolutionary Guard — or something of that sort.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump Says US Ready to Make 'Real Deal' on Iran Nuke Program
    'US Sanctions on Iran Will Not Have Any Impact & Will Fail' - Oil Economist
    Iranian UN Envoy Decries US Support for Mojahedin Militant Group - Reports
    US Launches Info Campaign Targeting Top Iranian Leadership - Reports
    Tags:
    negotiations, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 21 - 27
    Teach a Lesson
    ABC for President
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse