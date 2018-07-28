Professor Estimates How Soon US, Iran Might Sit at Negotiating Table

Sputnik: Could we see US-Iran negotiations in the near future?
Hooshang Amirahmadi: Not any time soon. The way the two sides have cornered themselves has made it difficult, but there could be talks in the next 3 to 6 months, not any time soon. The situation as it is, is a bit tough, the two sides have got involved in extreme rhetoric against each other, which is sometimes completely meaningless.
President Trump has demanded a comprehensive negotiation, leaving everything on the table and Iran has a hard time accepting this, because it will mean compromising almost everything that has to deal with Iran’s defence — including nuclear issue, missiles, pulling out from the region, most likely downsizing the Revolutionary Guard — or something of that sort.
The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.
