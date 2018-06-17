Register
22:10 GMT +317 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    White House senior adviser Jared Kushner.

    US Businessman Helped Boost US-North Korea Ties Via Trump's Son-in-Law - Reports

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A wealthy US businessman living in Singapore named Gabriel Schulze helped North Korean officials to establish informal contacts with the United States through Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and aide, The New York Times newspaper reported Sunday.

    According to the newspaper, the North Koreans went to Schulze and offered him to organize a secret communication channel with the White House via Kushner.

    Schulze met Kushner and told him about this proposal. Kushner did not contact the North Koreans directly but notified then-Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Mike Pompeo, who was engaged in further negotiations.

    READ MORE: Trump Calls Cessation of Military Drills Near Korean Peninsula Own Initiative

    The White House, the CIA and Schulze declined to comment on the issue, the publication said.

    U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis gestures during a press briefing on the campaign to defeat ISIS at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., May 19, 2017
    © REUTERS / Yuri Gripas
    Pentagon Chief Mattis Discusses With South Korean Counterpart Results of Singapore Summit
    The newspaper noted that more than a dozen people have contacted the US State Department over the last year, arguing that they could help establish contacts with Pyongyang. In most cases, these statements were not confirmed.

    Michael J. Green, who worked in the George W. Bush administration on the North Korean issue, confirmed to the newspaper that Pyongyang often used mediators to establish relations with the United States.

    As suggested by the publication, there were internal tensions within the administration over who should contact the North Koreans: the CIA or the State Department. When then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson stated that he supported two or three direct lines of communication with Pyongyang, Trump publicly said that Tillerson should "save his energy." Soon thereafter, Tillerson was removed from office and was replaced by Pompeo, who continued his diplomacy with Pyongyang.

    READ MORE: Trump Is 'No Fool,' Peace Possible With North Korea, Independent Strategist Says

    On Tuesday, Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a historic summit in Singapore and committed the United States and North Korea to establishing new bilateral relations and building a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula. Trump also agreed to halt US-South Korea military exercises near the Korean peninsula and to provide security guarantees to Pyongyang, while Kim reiterated his country’s commitment to denuclearization.

    The South Korean newspaper JoongAng Ilbo earlier reported, citing informed diplomatic sources that Pyongyang, during the preparation for the summit, demanded from Washington to establish diplomatic relations and abolish sanctions. At the moment, there is no formal relationship between the countries.

    Related:

    US, South Korea May Decide Joint Drills Future in July, Seoul Says
    DoD Chief Mattis Discusses With S Korean Counterpart Results of Singapore Summit
    Trump Is 'No Fool,' Peace Possible With North Korea, Independent Strategist Says
    Tags:
    Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A fan of the Portugal national team before the start of a group stage match between Portugal and Spain.
    Hot Support: Most Beautiful Female Fans at FIFA World Cup 2018
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse