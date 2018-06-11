Register
    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative public policy think tank, in Washington, Monday, May 21, 2018

    US and North Korea Hold 'Substantive, Detailed Talks' on Eve of Summit - Pompeo

    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    World
    SINGAPORE (Sputnik) - Senior officials from the United States and North Korea held constructive talks in Singapore ahead of the historic meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday.

    "Substantive and detailed meetings in #Singapore today as Ambassador Kim meets with #DPRK," Pompeo wrote in a Twitter post in which he included a photograph of the meeting between US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim, North Korean Foreign Ministry senior official Choi Sun Hee and other delegates from both countries.

    The two sides met to narrow differences ahead of Tuesday's summit between Trump and Kim, at which the two leaders will discuss efforts to denuclearize the Korean peninsula.

    Journalists wait for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un outside the Istana, or Presidential Palace, in Singapore, Sunday, June 10, 2018, Kim met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ahead of the summit with U.S. leader Donald Trump
    © AP Photo / Joseph Nair
    Trump-Kim Summit Agenda: Firm Peace, Korean Denuclearization - Reports
    On Tuesday, June 12, the first-ever meeting of sitting leaders of the United States and North Korea will take place in Singapore. Last week, Trump expressed his hope for the normalization of relations with Pyongyang following the summit and did not rule out the signing of a peace treaty between the two countries. At the same time, Trump stressed that Washington would not accept Pyongyang's refusal to denuclearize.

    READ MORE: Singapore's PM Meets Trump Ahead of North Korea Summit

    Earlier in June, media reported that Pyongyang, during summit preparations, had demanded that the United States lift the sanctions against North Korea and establish diplomatic relations with the country.

