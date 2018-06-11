US and North Korea Hold 'Substantive, Detailed Talks' on Eve of Summit - Pompeo

"Substantive and detailed meetings in #Singapore today as Ambassador Kim meets with #DPRK," Pompeo wrote in a Twitter post in which he included a photograph of the meeting between US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim, North Korean Foreign Ministry senior official Choi Sun Hee and other delegates from both countries.
The two sides met to narrow differences ahead of Tuesday's summit between Trump and Kim, at which the two leaders will discuss efforts to denuclearize the Korean peninsula.
Earlier in June, media reported that Pyongyang, during summit preparations, had demanded that the United States lift the sanctions against North Korea and establish diplomatic relations with the country.
