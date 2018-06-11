Normalizing US-North Korea Relations May Take Few Years - South Korean President

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in believes it is necessary to establish Pyongyang's parallel dialogue with Seoul and Washington in order to start a process, that might require a few years of negotiations, the South Korean presidential office said in a statement on Monday.

"The long-standing hostile relations and the North Korean nuclear problem cannot be abandoned after only one attempted negotiations between the two leaders. For further comprehensive settlement, whose beginning was marked by the two leaders, a lengthy process is required. We cannot know whether it will last for a year, two, or longer," Moon indicated.

He also stated that it is necessary to establish a "chain reaction" in order to solve the Korean issues.

"If the intra-Korean relations improve, the relations between North Korea and the United States improve as well, and if the relations between North Korea and the United States become better, then the intra-Korean relations develop further," Moon said.

