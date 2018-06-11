Singapore's PM Meets Trump Ahead of North Korea Summit

SINGAPORE (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump arrived to meet with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Long on Monday ahead of his upcoming summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Trump and Lee are meeting privately at the Istana, the prime minister's office and residence, for one-on-one talks before attending a working lunch with senior aides.

Lee met earlier on Sunday with Kim to discuss regional developments and wish the North Korean success in his highly anticipated summit with Trump.

© AP Photo / Wong Maye-E Kim Jong-un Invites Trump to Pyongyang for Second Round of Summit - Reports

"We discussed developments in the Korean peninsula, as well as in the region. I complimented him on his decision to meet President Trump, and wished him a successful Summit and a good stay in Singapore," Lee said in a Facebook post on Sunday after meeting with Kim.

Trump and Kim will meet on Tuesday at 9 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT) for talks on denuclearization. The summit was made possible after a significant thaw of tensions on the Korean peninsula.

The US-North Korean summit will mark the first-ever meeting of incumbent leaders of the two countries.