S. Korean President Dispatches Aide to Trump-Kim Talks in Singapore - Reports

It was highly unlikely that Moon would travel to Singapore to join the talks, the newspaper reported, citing a South Korean presidential administration official speaking on the conditions of anonymity. The official told reporters that Seoul was "praying for the success of the US-North Korea summit."
"While watching the situation closely, we will maintain close coordination [with officials holding the US-North Korea summit]," Nam Gwan-pyo told reporters before boarding a Singapore-bound plane on Sunday, as quoted by the outlet.
READ MORE: Trump Arrives in Singapore for Talks With North Korea's KimDonald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Earlier on Sunday, both Kim and Trump arrived in Singapore where the summit, during which they will discuss the de-nuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and other issues, will kick off on Tuesday.
