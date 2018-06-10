S. Korean President Dispatches Aide to Trump-Kim Talks in Singapore - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The administration of South Korean President Moon Jae-in sent Nam Gwan-pyo, the deputy director of the presidential National Security Office, and other senior officials to Singapore ahead of the historic summit between the United States and North Korea, Korea Herald newspaper reported.

It was highly unlikely that Moon would travel to Singapore to join the talks, the newspaper reported, citing a South Korean presidential administration official speaking on the conditions of anonymity. The official told reporters that Seoul was "praying for the success of the US-North Korea summit."

"While watching the situation closely, we will maintain close coordination [with officials holding the US-North Korea summit]," Nam Gwan-pyo told reporters before boarding a Singapore-bound plane on Sunday, as quoted by the outlet.

READ MORE: Trump Arrives in Singapore for Talks With North Korea's Kim

South Korean officials were engaged as mediators in the talks between Washington and Pyongyang devoted to the preparations for the long-anticipated talks between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un

Earlier on Sunday, both Kim and Trump arrived in Singapore where the summit, during which they will discuss the de-nuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and other issues, will kick off on Tuesday.