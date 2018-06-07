Register
18:26 GMT +307 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A picture taken on November 16, 2015 shows a Saudi F-15 fighter jet landing at the Khamis Mushayt military airbase, some 880 km from the capital Riyadh

    UN Plan Proposes Houthis Give Up Missiles, End to Saudi Airstrikes - Reports

    © AFP 2018 / FAYEZ NURELDINE
    World
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Yemen has been plagued by a multisided conflict since 2015, with Houthi militants battling forces backed by the Saudi-led coalition, and other armed groups, including the notorious Daesh* terror organization and factions from the al-Qaeda franchise.

    A new UN peace proposal aimed at deescalating and ultimately ending the raging war in Yemen urges Houthi militants to hand over their arsenal of ballistic missiles – which they have used to target military facilities in Saudi Arabia – in exchange for an end to the Saudi-led aerial bombing campaign, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing its sources and a draft document.

    The proposed agreement, drafted by UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths, also calls for a “transitional governance agreement” and stipulates that all “non-state military actors” must eventually disarm.

    READ MORE: Saudi Air Defense Forces Intercept Houthi Ballistic Missile — Reports

    “[All] heavy and medium weapons including ballistic missiles shall be handed over by non-state military actors in an orderly and planned fashion. No armed groups shall be exempt from disarmament,” a UN draft document seen by the Reuters news agency reads.

    A framework for the negotiating process is set to be presented later this month by the UN special envoy for Yemen.

    With regard to the proposed transition government, the draft document says all “political components shall be adequately represented,” indicating that the Houthis will be granted at least some level of authority and power in the national government in exchange for disarming and eventually handing over territory under their control.

    “The intention is to link security and political aspects starting with a cessation of fighting… then to move towards a withdrawal of forces and the formation of a national unity government. This last objective could possibly be the hardest,” an informed source told Reuters.

    Yemeni Island of Socotra
    © AFP 2018 / KHALED FAZAA
    Tensions Rise on Yemen's Socotra as UAE Deploys More Troops
    Areas under the Houthi’s control include the capital city, Sana’a, and the strategic port city of al-Hodeidah.

    Commenting on the UN’s latest effort to winddown the conflict, a Houthi official said, “Our optimism will be determined by how serious and respectful the other parties are of the U.N. role.”

    He also described a ceasefire as the “first building block” in achieving a lasting political settlement.

    READ MORE: Saudi Envoy to Russia: Riyadh Supports Political Solution in Yemen, Syria

    Commenting on the issue, the Emirati Minister of Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash also expressed support for the initiative.

    “Politically, there is a necessity to back the UN effort. It will ultimately mean a transition, to a new political order in Yemen. Clearly with the UN effort, the military and political process will see the Houthis pull out of urban centers,” Minister Gargash told the National newspaper.

    The UAE has provided warplanes and logistical support to the Saudi-led coalition, aiding ground forces in countless battles against Houthi militants.

    Presidential Palace in Sanaa, Yemen
    © Sputnik /
    Saudi-Led Strikes on Yemen Presidential Office Kill 15, Injure 55 (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    The Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf nations has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at the request of the government headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi since March 2015.

    Numerous rounds of UN-sponsored talks between Houthi representatives and delegates of Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi’s Saudi-backed government have been held since the infant years of the crisis, but all have so far failed to yield a feasible compromise and de-escalation effort.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

    Related:

    Saudi Envoy to Russia: Riyadh Supports Political Solution in Yemen, Syria
    UN Concerned as Saudi-Led Coalition Advances Near Port in Yemen – Spokesman
    Strongest Cyclone on Record in Yemen Dumps 3 Years of Rain in One Day, Kills 11
    Houthi Missile Reportedly Fired at Saudi-Held Base in Yemen
    Pentagon Reports Making 17 Anti-Al-Qaeda Airstrikes in Yemen in Past 3 Months
    Tags:
    negotiations, war, Yemeni Civil War, Saudi-led Coalition, United Nations, Houthi militants, Martin Griffiths, Anwar Gargash, Sana'a, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Yemen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    Sausage Policymaking
    Sausage Policymaking
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse