Riyadh's Talks With Moscow on S-400 Defense Systems Purchase Going Well – Envoy

"We signed the contract during the King’s visit, what is now happening is the implementation requires technical details of technology transfers, other technical details between experts of both sides … Experts need to finish their discussions, we cannot put a date for the end of discussions, but it is proceeding in a very positive manner," the ambassador said, when asked for the latest update on the talks.
Krimly added that many delegations were discussing this issue.
King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud visited Russia in October last year. During that visit Moscow and Riyadh reached an agreement on supply of Russia's S-400 air defense missile systems, according to the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation.
CEO of Russia's Rostec Corporation Sergey Chemezov said in December that talks were underway, but no contracts had been signed yet.
The S-400 Triumph is a mobile surface-to-air missile system, which integrates a multifunctional radar, autonomous detection and targeting systems, anti-aircraft missile systems, launchers, and a command and control center. It is capable of firing three types of missiles that can hit aerial targets at short-to-extremely long ranges.
