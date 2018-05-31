Register
    The S-400 Triumf anti-air missile system

    Riyadh's Talks With Moscow on S-400 Defense Systems Purchase Going Well – Envoy

    World
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Anastasia Dmitrieva - Riyadh's talks with Moscow on the purchase of S-400 air defense systems are advancing well, the deal is expected to be implemented after experts work out technical details, Saudi Ambassador to Russia Rayed Krimly told Sputnik in an interview.

    "We signed the contract during the King’s visit, what is now happening is the implementation requires technical details of technology transfers, other technical details between experts of both sides … Experts need to finish their discussions, we cannot put a date for the end of discussions, but it is proceeding in a very positive manner," the ambassador said, when asked for the latest update on the talks.

    Krimly added that many delegations were discussing this issue.

    King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud visited Russia in October last year. During that visit Moscow and Riyadh reached an agreement on supply of Russia's S-400 air defense missile systems, according to the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation.

    CEO of Russia's Rostec Corporation Sergey Chemezov said in December that talks were underway, but no contracts had been signed yet.

    First Norwegian Armed Forces Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II, known as AM-1 Joint Strike Jet Fighter, is unveiled during the rollout celebration at Lockheed Martin production facility in Fort Worth, TX
    © AFP 2018 / LAURA bUCKMAN
    Saudi Arabia first indicated an interest in Russian S-400 Triumf systems at the Dubai Airshow-2015, according to the head of Russia's Rostec corporation, Sergei Chemezov. The sides have held talks on supplying the systems to Riyadh.

    The S-400 Triumph is a mobile surface-to-air missile system, which integrates a multifunctional radar, autonomous detection and targeting systems, anti-aircraft missile systems, launchers, and a command and control center. It is capable of firing three types of missiles that can hit aerial targets at short-to-extremely long ranges.

