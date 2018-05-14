Moscow Is Afraid Situation in Mideast May Worsen After US Embassy Relocation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow is afraid that the situation in the Middle East could deteriorate after the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem scheduled for Monday, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Yes, we have such fears, we have already discussed this earlier," Peskov told reporters when asked whether there are concerns that the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem could increase regional tensions.

The opening ceremony of the US embassy in Jerusalem is set to take place later in the day today. Despite the fact that President Donald Trump will not attend the ceremony, he will take part in a relevant video address later this day.

A lot of foreign diplomats also invited to the ceremony, though some of them have decided not to attend it, protesting against the move. Thirty-four of the 86 diplomats accredited have confirmed their attendance, including the ambassadors of the Czech Republic, Hungary and Bulgaria, which is not the case with the ambassadors of Germany and France.

On December 6, the US President Donald Trump, announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and instructed the US State Department to launch the process of moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem.

This step has provoked mass protests in Palestine and around the world. Israel seized then Jordan-controlled East Jerusalem during the 1967 Six-Day War. In 1980, the Israeli parliament adopted the Jerusalem Law proclaiming the entire city Israel's capital. The international community does not recognize the