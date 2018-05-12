Muslim States Protest US Embassy Transfer to Jerusalem (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The US decision to relocate embassy to Jerusalem has been harshly criticized by many Muslim countries, as well as states, supporting the so-called two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Mass demonstrations took place on Friday in Turkey, Jordan, and Indonesia, condemning the relocation of the US embassy.

In the Turkish capital of Istanbul, several thousand protestors gathered carrying Palestinian and Turkish flags alongside signs reading “Palestine belongs to the Palestinians” and “al-Quds [Jerusalem] belongs to Muslims.”

Thousands gather after Friday prayers in Istanbul's Fatih district to protest the US embassy move to Jerusalem and stand in solidarity with Palestinian people pic.twitter.com/mQhu7PrBkd — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) 11 мая 2018 г.

In the Jordan Valley, almost 7,000 took to streets to voice their support for Palestine.

Demonstrators in Jordan chant, "Jordanians and Palestinians are one nation," as protesters gather in Amman to condemn the US embassy move to Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/xL6dyqDmKu — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) 11 мая 2018 г.

In Indonesia, nearly 5,000 protesters staged a demonstration in Jakarta, carrying Palestinian and Indonesian flags.

The ceremony dedicated to the embassy's relocation is set to occur on May 14, the 70th anniversary of the creation of Israel. In a tweet on Friday, Trump said next week would be a "big week," while Israeli media quoted the US ambassador as saying that the president would address the ceremony by video.

According to Palestinian officials, the local protests against the move will continue in Gaza up to the day and beyond.

READ MORE: Not Even Half of Invited Diplomats Will Attend US Embassy Opening in Jerusalem

Following the announcement, the UN General Assembly called on UN members with a resolution to refrain from the establishment of diplomatic missions in Jerusalem.

Back in December, US President Donald Trump announced the decision to transfer the country's embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, prompting Muslim states' condemnation and mass protests in the Middle East and beyond. The countries, supporting the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including those in the EU, as well as Russia, have also criticized the move.