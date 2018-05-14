Register
12:10 GMT +314 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The U.S. Consulate in Jerusalem. The building will further house the U.S. Embassy

    US to Move Embassy to Jerusalem as Mideast Tensions Simmer

    © Sputnik / Amit Sha'al
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Monday will see the official opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem, five months after President Donald Trump announced the move, which has prompted a wave of protests from Palestinians.

    Who Will Attend?

    Although President Donald Trump will not attend the May 15 ceremony of relocating the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, he will take part a relevant video address later this day.

    The ceremony will be attended by US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, US special envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Trump's daughter Ivanka, as well as presidential adviser and Ivanka's husband Jared Kushner.

    READ MORE: Muslim States Protest US Embassy Transfer to Jerusalem (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    Headed by Deputy Defense Minister John Sullivan, the American delegation includes a total of 250 guests of honor, including congressmen and religious leaders.

    With many other foreign diplomats also invited to the ceremony, some have decided not to attend in a show of protest against the relocation. Thirty-four of the 86 diplomats accredited have confirmed their attendance, including the ambassadors of the Czech Republic, Hungary and Bulgaria, which is not the case with the ambassadors of Germany and France.

    Protests in the Wake of Trump's Decision

    Hamas has said that they expect tens of thousands of people will join Monday's march of protests in Gaza.

    Earlier, Hamas head Ismail Haniyeh promised that "all the Palestinians will take to the streets" on May 14 and May 15 to say their "no" to the relocation.

    Israeli security forces stand guard at Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on May 13, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / Ahmad GHARABLI
    Israeli security forces stand guard at Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on May 13, 2018

    The statement was followed by violent clashes between Jews and Arabs as up to a thousand Jews ascended Temple Mount in honor of Jerusalem Day, which marks 51 years since the Old City became a part of Israel.

    READ MORE: Palestinian Authorities Urge to Boycott Opening of US Embassy in Jerusalem

    US President Donald Trump recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital and ordering the US Embassy to be moved there from Tel Aviv has prompted condemnation from Muslim states and countries backing a two-state solution.

    The move also sparked mass outrage across the Arab world, resulting in the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

    READ MORE: Trump to Learn From Palestinians Jerusalem 'Not For Sale' — Bethlehem Pastor

    Already two weeks after Trump announced the decision, 220 people in the Gaza Strip were injured in protests against the US president’s move as the Palestinian Islamic fundamentalist organization Hamas announced the beginning of the third "intifada" against the controversial decision.

    Brief Historical Background

    Back in 1995, the US Congress passed a law on the relocation of the US Embassy to Jerusalem, but the move had not come into force for years mainly due to Washington's fears that the implementation of the law would add to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

    Jerusalem
    CC0
    Jerusalem

    President Trump had signaled his readiness to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem since his election campaign in 2016, saying that "more pro-Israel than I am."

    READ MORE:'This is Not a Dream, It's Reality': Jerusalem's Mayor Installs US Embassy Signs

    (File) Protesters hold up a map along with Palestinian flags and placards during a demonstration on Whitehall opposite Downing Street in central London on April 7, 2018 in support of the Palestianians in the Gaza Strip
    © AFP 2018 / Tolga AKMEN
    Stand for Gaza: Pro-Palestine & Pro-Israel Protesters Face off in London (VIDEO)
    In June 2017, the US Senate approved a resolution calling for the Trump administration to implement the law, something that was followed by Trump's announcement in early December to relocate the US embassy to Jerusalem.

    Israel annexed then Jordan-controlled East Jerusalem during the 1967 Six-Day War. In 1980, the Israeli Parliament adopted the Jerusalem Law, proclaiming the city as the "complete and united" capital of the country.

    The international community does not recognize the annexation, considering the status of the city to be one of the core problems of the Middle Eastern conflict, which they say should be resolved on the basis of an agreement with the Palestinians, who claim the eastern part of Jerusalem.

    Related:

    Most US' EU Allies to Ignore Embassy Move to Jerusalem, With a Few Exceptions
    Turkey Refuses to Keep Silent on 'Wrong' US Embassy Transfer to Jerusalem
    US Embassy "Moves" Twitter Account to Jerusalem to Reflect Upcoming Relocation
    Jerusalem Mayor Plans to Rename Square Near Future US Embassy After Trump
    Tags:
    relocation, ceremony, diplomats, embassy, protests, Donald Trump, United States, Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Twelve O'Clock High: Russian Aerobatic Teams Perform Stunts
    Twelve O'Clock High: Russian Aerobatic Teams Perform Stunts
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse