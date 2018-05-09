Register
16:09 GMT +309 May 2018
    Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Yukiya Amano of Japan addresses the media during a news conference after a meeting of the IAEA board of governors at the International Center in Vienna, Austria. (File)

    IAEA Confirms Iran Fulfills Nuke-Related Commitments Despite US Exit From Deal

    On May 8, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would no longer remain part of the JCPOA and promised to re-impose the highest level of economic sanctions against Iran in response to Tehran's development of the nuclear program.

    "Iran is subject to the world’s most robust nuclear verification regime under the JCPOA, which is a significant verification gain. As of today, the IAEA can confirm that the nuclear-related commitments are being implemented by Iran," IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano said Wednesday.

    Announcing his decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, US President Donald Trump called the agreement a "horrible, one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made," and suggested that it was "defective at its core."

    According to the statement, the US Administration also requires from Iran to end its cyber-attacks against Israel and other US allies, stop human rights abuses, and unjust detention of foreigners, including US citizens.

    Iran has slammed the move, with President Hassan Rouhani, however, saying that the Islamic Republic is not going to withdraw from the agreement, which remains in force between Tehran and the five remaining P5+1 member-states.

    The foreign ministers of Germany, the United Kingdom and France, the members of the P5+1 group that brokered the historic 2015 deal, have issued a joint statement saying their countries will stay in the JCPOA even if the United States pulls out of it.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry, in its turn, expressed its regret over the US decision and added that Moscow was open for further cooperation with other JCPOA parties and for the continuation of a dialogue and cooperation with Iran.

    The JCPOA (The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) was signed on July 14, 2015 by the European Union and the P5+1 group of countries — China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

