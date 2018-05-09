Hillary Clinton: Pullout From Iran Nuke Deal 'Makes US Less Safe and Trusted'

Following the announcement made by US President Donald Trump about his decision to have the United States withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, former US Secretary of State and ex-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton warned that this move dealt a blow to the United States’ safety and credibility.

Pulling out from the Iran nuclear deal was a "big mistake" which is detrimental to the United States’ safety, Hillary Clinton wrote on Twitter.

"Pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal is a big mistake. It makes America less safe and less trusted," Hillary tweeted, adding that "anyone who thinks bombing is the answer is woefully misinformed."

​She also warned that Trump’s decision dealt a serious blow to the United States’ credibility, and that it would be “much harder” now to negotiate new sanctions against Iran.

​According to Clinton, it will also be more difficult for the US to deal with what she described as "other threats" as the White House now has "no leverage and Iran is free to do what it wants."

It will also be harder to deal with other threats like ballistic missiles and terrorism. Now we have no leverage and Iran is free to do what it wants.



​Hillary Clinton’s concerns were echoed by former US President Barack Obama, during whose administration the JCPOA was signed, who described Trump’s announcement as "misguided" and said that abandoning the Iran nuclear deal means the US turns its back on its closest allies.

"In a democracy, there will always be changes in policies and priorities from one Administration to the next. But the consistent flouting of agreements that our country is a party to risks eroding America’s credibility, and puts us at odds with the world’s major powers," Obama wrote on his Facebook page.

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry also remarked that abandoning the JCPOA “breaks America’s word”, isolates the country from its European allies and “puts Israel at greater risk”, not to mention damaging the ability of the US government to make international agreements.

​On May 8 US President Donald Trump announced his decision to pull out from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as Iran nuclear deal.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said that the European Union was concerned over Washington's decision and called on the international community to preserve the JCPOA. Leaders of the United Kingdom, Germany and France also issued a joint statement expressing concern over the US withdrawal from the JCPOA and reaffirmed their commitment to the nuclear deal.

Russian Foreign Ministry declared that the US decision violates the international law, and that Moscow is open for further cooperation with other JCPOA parties.

The agreement was signed in 2015 between Iran and the so called P5+1 group, consisting of the five permanent UN Security Council Members (Russia, China, France, United Kingdom and the United States) and Germany.

Under the deal’s auspices, Iran agreed to significantly decrease its enrichment activities, to eliminate a large portion of its enriched uranium stockpile and to provide IAEA with regular access to all Iranian nuclear facilities.

In return, Iran will receive relief from the nuclear-related economic sanctions imposed against it by the US, EU and the UN Security Council.