Iran Plans to Construct 'Naval Nuclear Propulsion in Future' - IAEA Report

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which monitors Iran's nuclear deal implementation (JCPOA) reported that Tehran revealed to them the country's plans to build new facilities for naval nuclear propulsion.

According to the agency, they have requested design information from the Islamic Republic and currently waiting for the response.

However, the agency specified that Iran had stayed within the main restrictions on the country's nuclear activities imposed by the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly mentioned as Iran nuclear deal

As the IAEA explained, Tehran did not exceed limits on its stocks of low-enriched uranium and heavy water, and did not enrich uranium exceeding a limit of 3.67 percent purity indicated in the agreement.

The agreement on Iran nuclear program was signed in July 2015, by Iran and the P5+1 group of nations - the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom plus Germany. The deal specifies a gradual lifting of sanctions imposed on the country in exchange for it maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

The deal, however, was widely denounced by US President Donald Trump, who refused to certify Iran's compliance with the agreement in October 2017, but didn't pull the United States out of the pact.

In January, Trump declared that he would waive sanctions on Iran as required by the JCPOA, but said this would be the last time. The US president also warned of the US withdrawal from the deal if it is not amended and asked the Congress to address the flaws in the "terrible Iran nuclear deal."

