Iran's Parliament Speaker: Trump Has 'No Mental Capacity to Deal With Issues'

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, prompting criticism of all other agreement's brokers.

"Trump does not have the mental capacity to deal with issues," parliament speaker Ali Larijani said on Iranian judiciary, Mizan.

According to the Iranian Students' News Agency, members of Iranian parliament burned the US flag and a symbolic copy of the Iran deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) at the beginning of the parliament session.

Moreover, according to Tasnim news site, Larijani also said that Atomic Energy Organization of Iran should be ready to restart its nuclear activities.

The statement came in the wake of an announcement made by US President Donald Trump, who said that Washington no longer remain part of the JCPOA and promised to re-impose the highest level of economic sanctions against Iran.

Iran has slammed the move, with President Hassan Rouhani, however, saying that the Islamic Republic is not going to withdraw from the agreement, which remains in force between Tehran and the five remaining P5+1 member-states. Rouhani added that he had instructed the Iranian Foreign Ministry to hold talks and consultations with the EU countries and two major powers — Russia and China — within a few weeks.

The foreign ministers of Germany, the United Kingdom and France, the members of the P5+1 group that brokered the historic 2015 deal, have issued a joint statement saying their countries will stay in the JCPOA even if the United States pulls out of it.

In its turn, the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed on Tuesday its regret over the US decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and added that Moscow was open for further cooperation with other JCPOA parties and for continuation of dialogue and cooperation with Iran.

The JCPOA was signed by Iran with the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom and France — the five permanent members of the UN Security Council — plus Germany and the European Union in Vienna on July 14, 2015.