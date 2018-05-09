Iran Nuclear Deal 'Not Dead,' 'There's a Real Risk of Confrontation' - French FM

France, alongside other European participants of the agreement reached by Iran and the P5+1 group Germany and the UK, have criticized the US decision to exit the 2015 nuclear accord.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has commented on the fate of the Iranian nuclear deal after US President Donald Trump had announced the decision to withdraw from the agreement.

"This agreement is not dead," the minister told French radio station RTL, adding that President Emmanuel Macron would speak later in the day to his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani.

According to the French top diplomat, "there is a real risk of confrontation" in the wake of Washington's decision, however, he voiced hope that the US move would not be "a setback for peace."

He has further said that Macron's talks with Rouhani would be followed by negotiations next week, which would be attended by representatives of Tehran, as well as Paris, London and Berlin.

Following Trump's announcement on the US exit from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which requires Tehran to maintain a peaceful nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief, all other P5+1 group's members, including France, Germany and Britain, have voiced concern over the decision.

According to a joint statement issued by Paris, London and Berlin, due to the US decision "the nuclear non-proliferation regime is at stake."

Another Iran nuclear deal broker, Russia, has also criticized the move, saying, "There are and there may be no grounds for undermining the JCPOA. The plan fully proved its efficiency. It effectively copes with all the goals set for it. Iran strictly sticks to its commitments, which is regularly confirmed by the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency]."

According to Trump's National Security Adviser John Bolton, the US hopes that the European Union would return the anti-Iran sanctions after the United States did the same.