France, Germany, UK Regret US decision to Withdraw From Iran Deal - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has commented on the US decision to terminate the Iranian Nuclear Deal.

According to the French president, France, Germany and the UK regrets the US decision to withdraw from the deal, signed back in 2015.

"We will work collectively on a broader framework, covering nuclear activity, the post-2025 period, ballistic activity, and stability in the Middle-East, notably Syria, Yemen, and Iraq," Macron said on Twitter moments after Trump spoke.

France, Germany, and the UK regret the U.S. decision to leave the JCPOA. The nuclear non-proliferation regime is at stake. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) 8 мая 2018 г.

