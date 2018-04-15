Register
    The Damascus sky lights up missile fire as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the capital early Saturday, April 14, 2018

    Gorbachev Calls Western Missile Attack on Syria 'Preparation for Shooting'

    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    World
    Topic:
    US, UK, France Strike Syria With Over 100 Missiles in Response to Alleged Chemical Attack (29)
    Commenting on the April 14 missile attack launched by the US, the UK and France on Syria in an interview with Baltkom, former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev have warned that this strike will have far-reaching consequences.

    "I think that nobody needs the attack in the form it is spoken about and with such results. It's very much looks like training before you start shooting in earnest," Mikhail Gorbachev told Latvia's Baltkom radio station. 

    The former President of the Soviet Union described the attack as an "unacceptable" move which he warned "would lead to nothing good."

    His statement came a day after reported that US, the UK and France launched more than 100 cruise and air-to-surface missiles on a spate of civilian and military targets in Syria in response to an alleged chemical attack in the Damascus suburb of Douma on April 7.

    READ MORE: WATCH Syrian President Assad Report to Work After US Missile Strike

    According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 71 missiles out of 103 had been intercepted by Syria's air defenses while approaching their targets; Russian air defense units did not participate in the interception as no missile entered their areas of responsibility.

    The Syrian Foreign Ministry has slammed the US British and French strikes as a "brutal, barbaric aggression," a statement that was echoed by Russian President Vladimir Putin who called the strikes an aggression against a sovereign state.

    READ MORE: Syrians 'Not Frightened' by Trump's Missile Strikes – Damascus-Based Academic

    A sign on the wall at the entrance to the Russian Embassy in London. (File)
    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Russian Embassy in UK Challenges Claims About Success of US-Led Strikes on Syria
    On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that they had proof that the alleged Douma chemical attack had been a provocation and had been staged by Western-backed NGOs, including the White Helmets, in an attempt to prod the US to launch a strike on Syria.

    Earlier, US President Donald Trump tweeted that Russia should brace itself for "nice and smart" US missile which he said would be launched on Syria. Shortly after he backtracked on the remarks in a follow-up tweet, saying that he doesn't know when the strike on Syria will take place.

