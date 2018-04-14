Register
14 April 2018
    A group of F-15 Eagles. (File)

    Moscow: West Attacked Syria to Allow Terrorists to Restore Forces, Divide State

    © AP Photo / he Courier-Journal, Sam Upshaw
    World
    Topic:
    US, UK, France Strike Syria With Over 100 Missiles in Response to Alleged Chemical Attack (16)
    3161

    The US, Britain and France made a decision to fire over 100 missiles at Syria as a punitive strike over Damascus' suspected usage of chemical weapons, however, the probe has only just started and no solid proof has been yet presented by the West.

    Russia's Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the US-led military action against Syria, calling it an "act of aggression," which violates the UN Charter.

    The genuine aim behind the US-led attack on Syria was to "allow terrorists to rest, restore their forces and extend bloodshed," the ministry said, referring to the fact that the strike was carried out "at the time when Syrian troops were further taking a successful offensive against Daesh*, al-Nusra Front and other terrorist groups."

    READ MORE: What We Know So Far on Syria Missile Strike Before Probe Into "Chemical Attack"

    The pretext of the alleged use of chemical weapons by the Syrian government in Douma for the Western missile strikes is "speculative," the statement reads. The US and its allies ignored the facts presented by the Syrian government and the Russian side, which prooved that the suspected chemical incident was staged, the Foreign Ministry added.

    "The strikes were conducted at the time when the experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) were due to travel to Douma in a bid to establish the truth. That is why there is good reason to believe that the purpose of the attack on the Syrian Arab Republic was to obstruct the work of the OPCW inspectors," the ministry's statement says.

    A child runs along a street in front of clouds of smoke billowing following a reported air strike on Douma, the main town of Syria's rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta
    © AFP 2018 / Hasan Mohamed
    US Contacted Russia Before Striking Syria to Avoid Casualities - Envoy to Moscow
    According to the Foreign Ministry, the West hides behind the humanitarian rhetoric and attempts to justify its military presence in Syria with the necessity to fight terrorism, but in fact together with the militants works for the dissolution of Syria.

    In addition, the statement concludes that the overnight missile strikes undermine efforts to promote the political settlement in the war-torn Syria.

    Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin vehemently condemned the US-led missile strikes against Syria, which "aggravate humanitarian catatrophe, inflict suffering on civilian population and connive at terrorism." 

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

    Topic:
    US, UK, France Strike Syria With Over 100 Missiles in Response to Alleged Chemical Attack (16)

    Tags:
    missile strike, attack, United Kingdom, France, United States, Russia, Syria
