Russian FM: BZ Substance Possessed by UK, US Believed to Be Used in Salisbury

The United Kingdom has accused Moscow of poisoning ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the UK town of Salisbury with what UK experts claimed was an A234 nerve agent, which had allegedly been produced in the Soviet Union.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said citing the data from the Swiss laboratory that BZ toxin was used in the poisoning of the Skripals, adding that the chemical has been possessed by the US, the UK, but has never been produced in Russia. He went on to ask why the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) that is investigating the poisoning has taken the information about the BZ chemical into consideration.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW