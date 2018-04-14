Register
20:51 GMT +314 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Syrians wave the national flag and wave portraits of President Bashar al-Assad as they gather at the Umayyad Square in Damascus on April 14, 2018, to condemn the strikes carried out by the United States, Britain and France against the Syrian regime

    Syrians 'Not Frightened' by Trump's Missile Strikes – Damascus-Based Academic

    © AFP 2018 / Louai Beshara
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Dr. Taleb Ibrahim, deputy director of the Damascus Center for Strategic Studies, has shared his insights into the situation in Syria after this morning's attack on the country by US, French and British missiles.

    Syrian President Bashar Assad has announced that the West's cruise missile and bombing attack on his country has only served to unite the population and increased Damascus's resolve to continue "fighting and crushing in every inch of the nation." 

    Speaking to Radio Sputnik, Dr. Ibrahim confirmed that Syrians were "not frightened" following this morning's attacks, and said that the Western tripartite's attacks did not have the desired "psychological" impact of spreading terror among the population.

    Instead, he said, people are rallying in support of the army in its mission to liberate the country "and in its confrontation with Western powers." The political scientist noted that Syrians are becoming more and more convinced that the US, the UK and France were all part of the same "terrorist axis fighting the Syrian government."

    Syrian government supporters wave Syrian, Iranian and Russian flags as they chant slogans against U.S. President Trump during demonstrations following a wave of U.S., British and French military strikes to punish President Bashar Assad for suspected chemical attack against civilians, in Damascus, Syria, Saturday, April 14, 2018
    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Syrians Celebrate Downing of 'Invincible American Tomahawks' (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Ibrahim praised Syria's air defense systems, confirming that the majority of the missiles were shot down before they ever reached their targets. "This proved the great efficiency and capability of Russian air defense systems," he said.

    Asked to comment on the pretext for the attack, namely the alleged chemical attack in Douma, which Western powers blamed on Damascus, Dr. Ibrahim emphasized that "nobody proved that there was any chemical attack." 

    Pointing to the arrival of experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in Damascus on Saturday, the analyst noted that Washington and its allies decided that they had to attack before the investigation was completed. 

    "I think that they are sure that there wasn't any chemical attack, and the final report of the [OPCW] commission will prove that. This report will prove that the United Kingdom, the United States of America and France are lying!" he emphasized.

    United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, right, talks with Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya before a Security Council meeting, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at United Nations headquarters
    © AP Photo / Julie Jacobson
    Russian UN Envoy Calls US 'Aggressor-State' as Haley Says Time for Syria Talks Over (VIDEO)
    The airstrikes serve as a "big story to cover their lies," the academic explained. "By attacking now, everyone in the world is looking at the missile attacks on Syria, and nobody is talking about the fake news — about the lies which had been committed in Syria several years ago to justify the war against the state and the population of Syria."

    There was no chemical weapons use in Douma, Dr. Ibrahim insisted, pointing to the OPCW's 2014 report confirming that Syria had destroyed its stocks of these deadly weapons. The West is "using these lies" because they cannot admit to the public that Bashar Assad and the Russians are fighting terrorism in Syria which is supported by MI6, the CIA and French intelligence, he said.

    According to the academic, Syria has become victim to "a kind of theater play" put on by "mercenary media" working hand in hand with militants on the ground. Meanwhile, the real suffering of Syrians at the hands of Daesh*, Nusra Front*, and other Islamist groups has been ignored. "Nobody in the West is talking about that. They are caring only about their agents, who are actually the terrorists," he lamented.

    The views and opinions expressed by Dr. Taleb Ibrahim are those of the expert and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    *Terrorist organizations outlawed in Russia.

    Related:

    Italy Would Never Allow Missiles to Be Fired Against Syria From Its Soil - PM
    Russia Calls US 'Aggressor,' Washington 'Locked and Loaded' to Hit Syria Again
    US-Led Overnight Missile Attack on Syria in Pictures
    WATCH Pro-Gov't Militia Allegedly Shell US-Backed Base in Syria
    Tags:
    expert commentary, missile strike, Bashar Assad, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    US-Led Overnight Missile Strikes Against Syria
    US-Led Overnight Missile Attack on Syria in Pictures
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse