Russian Ex-Ambassador in US Kislyak Calls Allegations of Meddling 'Fantasies'

"So whatever allegations are being remounted against us are simply fantasies that are being used for political reasons inside the United States," Kislyak, who is now the first deputy chairman of the Russian upper house Committee on Foreign Affairs, said during the Munich Security Conference (MSC).
The official added that during his tenure as ambassador in Washington, Russia had "never got involved as a government in the political life in the United States."
On Friday, the US Justice Department in court documents revealed that the United States accused 13 Russian nationals and three entities of trying to interfere in the 2016 presidential vote. The 27-page indictment, a product of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, alleged that those accused used fake personas to try to influence the outcome of the elections in President Donald Trump’s favor.
The United States has repeatedly accused Russia of interfering in the 2016 presidential election and is investigating allegations of collusion between Russia and the campaign of then-presidential candidate Trump.
The Russian officials have denied the allegations of meddling in the 2016 US election, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the accusations were "absolutely groundless." In turn, the White House has also reiterated that there is no proof substantiating the allegations of collusion between Trump's campaign and Moscow during the election.
