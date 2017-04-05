Preparation of Putin-Trump Meeting Not on Current Agenda - Peskov

MOSCOW(Sputnik) — Earlier Peskov said that US-Russian relations were at their low, but Russia was ready for dialogue.

"It [the summit] is not on the current agenda…we do not have any concrete variants yet," Peskov told reporters.

Trump has been repeatedly accused of having ties with Russia, with his former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn forced to resign over lying to the administration and Congress about his contacts with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak.

The Trump-Russian ties story has even gotten on Trump's own nerves. He's asked US media to "stop with the Fake Trump/Russia story" and focus more on former President Barack Obama's alleged spying on his campaign.