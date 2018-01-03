Register
02:55 GMT +303 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Iran, university students attend a protest inside Tehran University while a smoke grenade is thrown by anti-riot Iranian police, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017

    UK Intelligence Agency Actively Plotted Social Disruption in Iran

    © AP Photo/
    World
    Get short URL
    6150

    Iranian protests in recent days resurfaced questions about just how far Western intelligence agencies have gone in sowing unrest against political opponents.

    "The Joint Threat Research Intelligence Group (JTRIG), a unit in one of Britain's intelligence agencies, is tasked with creating sock puppet accounts and fake content on social media in order to use ‘dirty tricks' to ‘destroy, deny, degrade [and] disrupt' enemies by ‘discrediting' them," Mustafa al-Bassam, a security researcher pursuing a Ph.D. in London and former member of the LulzSec hacktivist group, said in a December 27 talk at the 34th Chaos Communication Congress.

    Bassam was selected for Forbes' 2016 "30 Under 30" list for up and coming leaders in the European tech sector.

    Night Work
    © Flickr/ Thomas Heylen
    Just for Lulz: CIA, DHS Hack Likely Done ‘Just for Fun’ by High-School Student

    On December 28, protests erupted in Tehran, Mashhad, Isfahan and Rasht, with demonstrators calling for better economic opportunities and lower living costs. At least 22 people have been killed since the demonstrations started.

    JTRIG has also gotten its hands dirty in "social manipulation operations" targeting hacktivists like LulzSec and Anonymous, according to Bassam. Until former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden released documents in 2014 showing that JTRIG used "distributed denial of service" (DDoS) attacks to target Anonymous and LulzSec, the British unit's existence remained a secret.

    Using information from the leaked materials as well as his first-hand experience in being targeted by covert UK cyberintelligence agents, Bassam found out that London's Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) made use of a URL shortening service to unmask the identities of Anonymous activists. "Using this key detail, I was able to discover a network of sock puppet Twitter accounts and websites set up by GCHQ," he said.

    People sit at computers in the 24 hour Operations Room inside GCHQ, Cheltenham in Cheltenham, November 17, 2015.
    © REUTERS/ Ben Birchall
    New GCHQ Chief Must Clarify UK's Role in Covert US Drone Strikes - Reprieve

    The accounts and websites feigned the appearance of being "activists during the Arab spring of 2011 and the Iranian revolution of 2009," the researcher told the Chaos Communication Congress. JTRIG carried out social manipulation operations concerning protests in Syria and Bahrain, he noted.

    Leaked GCHQ slides labelled "top secret" and related to the US, Australia, Canada, Great Britain and New Zealand show that by sending a link through hacker chat rooms, the agency could deanonymize the person who clicked on it. The URL shortening service "lurl.me" appeared online in 2009 and tweeted links about the Iran protests in 2009, according to Bassam's research.

    JTRIG's techniques include "uploading YouTube videos containing persuasive messages; establishing online aliases with Facebook and Twitter accounts, blogs and forum memberships for conducting [human intelligence] or encouraging discussion on specific issues; sending spoof emails and text messages as well as providing online resources; and setting up spoof trade sites," according to a GCHQ document subtitled "Behavioral Science Support for JTRIG's Effects and Online HUMINT [Human Intelligence] Operations."

    In this photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, university students attend a protest inside Tehran University while anti-riot Iranian police prevent them to join other protestors, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017
    © AP Photo/
    Iran Authorities Claim Protest Organizers Detained - Reports

    The targets of the operations "may cover all areas of the globe," the document reads. "Staff described operations that are currently targeted at, for example, Iran," it said, noting that operations can target whole populations "e.g., Iranians," a group of roughly 80 million people.

    JTRIG's goals in Iran were "discrediting the Iranian leadership and its nuclear programme," "delaying and disrupting online access to materials used in the nuclear programme," "conducting online HUMINT" and "counter-censorship," Bassam noted, citing GCHQ documents.

    "It might sound great, it might sound like GCHQ is aligned with the motives of the internet freedom community by helping these Iranian people to avoid censorship," he noted. The GCHQ was ostensibly helping Iranians avoid censorship with certain IP addresses and websites that could maneuver around internet blockades to access accurate information.

    "In this context, the GCHQ is acting like the big bad wolf from the Little Red Riding Hood" fairy tale, Bassam said. "They may seem like they are helping you, but they are also harming you in the process."

    Whale
    CC BY 2.0 / .christoph.G. / whale
    Anonymous at It Again: Targeting World's Largest Whaler, Norway

    While "providing online access to uncensored material" was one goal, the GCHQ killed two birds with one stone by "hosting targets' online communications/websites for collecting signals intelligence" and surveilling Iranians who clicked on shortened links provided by the GCHQ.

    Power struggles

    The idea that Western governments are guiding and fueling the protests, however, may not paint a complete picture of the story.

    Marvin Mahdavi, an Iranian-American businessman, told Sputnik News the protests may have been started by conservatives seeking to loosen Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's grip on power.

    The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and Rouhani's government "are having disagreements about what's the best way to dominate the Middle East after their success since 2003. But conservatives lost the election in 2017 — as well as Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's unconditional support — and their base is shrinking heavily. So conservatives need mayhem and leverage. I think it was started by conservatives to gain the leverage and ultimately force Khamenei to get closer to them again and now it's gotten violent and is being heavily encouraged by the US and its allies," Mahdavi said in an interview with Sputnik News on Tuesday.

    In this photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, university students attend a protest inside Tehran University while anti-riot Iranian police prevent them to join other protestors, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017
    © AP Photo/
    Iran Says US, Britain, Saudis Behind Current Unrest

    The floods of headlines about protests in Iran "make it likely" that observers in Washington and London will see "a good opportunity to damage Iran's international status," Mahdavi said.

    If the conservative plan was to draw Western ire as a means to curry Khamenei's favor, US President Donald Trump took the bait right on cue. "The people of Iran are finally acting against the brutal and corrupt Iranian regime… The people have little food, big inflation and no human rights," Trump tweeted January 2.

    Shaming Iran's government internationally, though, may wind up backfiring. Once the Iranian people uncover organized attempts like the GCHQ's operation aiming to promote disruption and population-level deception, the people will be more likely to end the protests, "like in 2009," Mahdavi says.

    "Overall it's part of a bad strategy to weaken Iran," since fundamental change can only emerge from the unmanipulated sovereign will of the Iranian populace, he said. "It won't work."

    ​"It's frustrating to see the Iran protests knowing the best thing you can do to help them is absolutely nothing," Max Abrahms of the Council on Foreign Relations tweeted December 31.

    Related:

    LIVE UPDATES: Protests Continue in Iran
    Protests in Iran Continue as Tehran Urges People to Calm Down
    Nip in the Bud: Iran Ready to Face Down 'Outside Threats' – Defense Minister
    State Department Condemns Arrest of ‘Peaceful Protesters’ in Iran Disturbances
    Trump Trashes Iran Nuclear Deal: On a Path Toward a New Middle East War
    Non-Resource Export: Russia to Supply Unique Ore Pretreatment Systems to Iran
    Tags:
    manipulation, protest, LulzSec, Anonymous, GCHQ, NSA, Khamenei, Edward Snowden, Donald Trump, Iran, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Happy New Year!
    Happy New Year!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok