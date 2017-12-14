RT's 1917 Revolution Project to Be Presented in Russian Cultural Center in DC

The #1917LIVE: What if Twitter existed 100 years ago? project seeks to recreate the events of the Russian revolutions of 1917 "in real time."

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Russian Cultural Center in Washington and the broadcaster RT will hold a presentation on Thursday of RT’s #1917LIVE project, dedicated to the centenary of the Russian Revolution and subsequent October Revolution, in the US capital.

It is expected that Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, RT's Director General Alexey Nikolov and RT's Head of Social Media Ivor Crotty will deliver speeches during the presentation.

The #1917LIVE is a project simulating the situation of prominent figures of that time using Twitter and communicating there. Launched in late 2016, the project consists of dozens of Twitter accounts set up as key figures from the Russian Revolution and subsequent October Revolution, including Bolshevist leader Vladimir Lenin, last Russian Tsar Nicholas II, commoners, soldiers, and many others. The project is compiled using the Twitter account of a fictional media outlet called The Revolutionary Times.

We would love to invite 2-3 comrades to special #1917LIVE event in Washington, DC on December 14

👉 To receive our invitation:

➡️ Follow @RusEmbUSA & @RT_1917

➡️ LIKE & RT this tweet pic.twitter.com/4PvEQwo5G5 — Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) 13 декабря 2017 г.

​According to the broadcaster, there are around 100 accounts participating in the project, with almost 200,000 followers in total.

READ MORE: Russian Cultural Center Marks Day of Family With Concert of US Pianist

In November, the project won the "Best in Education" award at the Shorty Social Good Awards. The project also took second place in the "Best Overall Twitter Presence" category.