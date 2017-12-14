Register
11:59 GMT +314 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Photo exhibition of RT's project 'Revolution 360'. File photo

    RT's 1917 Revolution Project to Be Presented in Russian Cultural Center in DC

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The #1917LIVE: What if Twitter existed 100 years ago? project seeks to recreate the events of the Russian revolutions of 1917 "in real time."

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) The Russian Cultural Center in Washington and the broadcaster RT will hold a presentation on Thursday of RT’s #1917LIVE project, dedicated to the centenary of the Russian Revolution and subsequent October Revolution, in the US capital.

    It is expected that Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, RT's Director General Alexey Nikolov and RT's Head of Social Media Ivor Crotty will deliver speeches during the presentation.

    The #1917LIVE is a project simulating the situation of prominent figures of that time using Twitter and communicating there. Launched in late 2016, the project consists of dozens of Twitter accounts set up as key figures from the Russian Revolution and subsequent October Revolution, including Bolshevist leader Vladimir Lenin, last Russian Tsar Nicholas II, commoners, soldiers, and many others. The project is compiled using the Twitter account of a fictional media outlet called The Revolutionary Times.

    ​According to the broadcaster, there are around 100 accounts participating in the project, with almost 200,000 followers in total.

    READ MORE: Russian Cultural Center Marks Day of Family With Concert of US Pianist

    In November, the project won the "Best in Education" award at the Shorty Social Good Awards. The project also took second place in the "Best Overall Twitter Presence" category.

    Related:

    RT Editor-in-Chief Says US Taught Russia Foreign Agent Law Serves Transparency
    RT Chief Jokes About US State Dept Reporters Watching Network 'On the Sly'
    Corporate Media ‘Is Afraid’: Activist Decries RT’s Yanked Press Credentials
    Tags:
    RT, Twitter, Anatoly Antonov, Washington, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year! Winter Fun Across the Globe
    God Has Spoken
    God Has Spoken
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok