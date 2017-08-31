New Russian Ambassador to United States Anatoly Antonov Arrives in Washington

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Antonov arrived just as the US State Department requested Russia close its consulate-general in San Francisco, a trade mission in Washington, DC and a consular annex in New York City.
Antonov, who previously served as deputy defense and foreign minister, was appointed to serve as Russia’s ambassador to the United States on August 21.
Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Antonov as deputy defense minister in February of 2011.
At the end of 2016, Putin issued a decree appointing Antonov as deputy foreign minister.
